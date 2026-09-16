Hi, Subscriber

How to Watch Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming for UEFA Europa League

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Chemsdine Talbi of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Luke O'Nien during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Hull City at Stadium of Light on September 08, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland will host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light this Wednesday, Sept. 16, for the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

Regis Le Bris’ side arrive after losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Sept. 12 and currently sit 14th in the league standings with four points after four matches in the Premier League, with one win, one draw and two defeats.

It has not been the best start to the season for The Black Cats, who had a magnificent campaign last year and qualified for UEFA competitions.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Willem II on Sept. 11 and currently sit second in the Eredivisie with 16 points after six matches, with five wins and one draw.

Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: Start Time

Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 16, 2026
  • Venue: Stadium of Light, UK
  • Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will be available in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country Platforms
American Samoa TVWan Sports 2
Anguilla Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda Bluu
Bahamas Bluu
Barbados Bluu
Bermuda Bluu
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brunei Darussalam beIN Sports Connect
British Virgin Islands Bluu
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Cayman Islands Bluu
Dominica Bluu
Eswatini DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Fiji TVWan Sports 2
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Grenada Bluu
Ireland TNT Sports 1, HBO Max
Jamaica Bluu
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, GOtv
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia
Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico
Montserrat Bluu
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
New Zealand DAZN New Zealand
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu
Saint Lucia Bluu
Saint Vincent / Grenadines Bluu
Samoa TVWan Sports 2
Seychelles Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
South Africa SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan DStv Now
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tonga TVWan Sports 2
Trinidad and Tobago Bluu
Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max
United States Paramount+, DAZN USA
Vanuatu TVWan Sports 2
Zambia SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

0 Comments

How to Watch Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming for UEFA Europa League

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x