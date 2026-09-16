How to Watch Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming for UEFA Europa League

Sunderland will host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light this Wednesday, Sept. 16, for the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
Regis Le Bris’ side arrive after losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Sept. 12 and currently sit 14th in the league standings with four points after four matches in the Premier League, with one win, one draw and two defeats.
It has not been the best start to the season for The Black Cats, who had a magnificent campaign last year and qualified for UEFA competitions.
AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Willem II on Sept. 11 and currently sit second in the Eredivisie with 16 points after six matches, with five wins and one draw.
Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: Start Time
Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 16, 2026
- Venue: Stadium of Light, UK
- Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET
Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will be available in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.
In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
|Country
|Platforms
|American Samoa
|TVWan Sports 2
|Anguilla
|Bluu
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Bluu
|Bahamas
|Bluu
|Barbados
|Bluu
|Bermuda
|Bluu
|Botswana
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Brunei Darussalam
|beIN Sports Connect
|British Virgin Islands
|Bluu
|Cameroon
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|Cayman Islands
|Bluu
|Dominica
|Bluu
|Eswatini
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Fiji
|TVWan Sports 2
|Gambia
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Ghana
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Grenada
|Bluu
|Ireland
|TNT Sports 1, HBO Max
|Jamaica
|Bluu
|Kenya
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, GOtv
|Lesotho
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Liberia
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Malawi
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Malaysia
|beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia
|Malta
|TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
|Mauritius
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
|Mexico
|Disney+ Premium Mexico
|Montserrat
|Bluu
|Namibia
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|New Zealand
|DAZN New Zealand
|Nigeria
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Philippines
|beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Bluu
|Saint Lucia
|Bluu
|Saint Vincent / Grenadines
|Bluu
|Samoa
|TVWan Sports 2
|Seychelles
|Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2
|Sierra Leone
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Singapore
|beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
|South Africa
|SuperSport GOtv Football
|South Sudan
|DStv Now
|Tanzania
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Tonga
|TVWan Sports 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bluu
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Bluu
|Uganda
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max
|United States
|Paramount+, DAZN USA
|Vanuatu
|TVWan Sports 2
|Zambia
|SuperSport GOtv Football
|Zimbabwe
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
How to Watch Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming for UEFA Europa League