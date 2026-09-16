How to Watch Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming for UEFA Europa League

Sunderland will host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light this Wednesday, Sept. 16, for the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

Regis Le Bris’ side arrive after losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Sept. 12 and currently sit 14th in the league standings with four points after four matches in the Premier League, with one win, one draw and two defeats.

It has not been the best start to the season for The Black Cats, who had a magnificent campaign last year and qualified for UEFA competitions.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Willem II on Sept. 11 and currently sit second in the Eredivisie with 16 points after six matches, with five wins and one draw.

Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: Start Time

Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 16, 2026

Sept. 16, 2026 Venue: Stadium of Light, UK

Stadium of Light, UK Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will be available in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.