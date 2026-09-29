Thierry Henry Fires Back at Manchester City Sanctions Claims

We still do not know what fate awaits Manchester City. The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations, and the Sky Blues await their punishment.

And in England, statements attributed to Thierry Henry have been circulating on this subject. In these remarks, the former French international striker supposedly called for very heavy sanctions against City.

However, Henry said the statements were fabricated. In a post on his Instagram account, the former Gunner said he had never made such declarations. “Fake news. I haven’t spoken to anyone from Manchester City. Stop making up stories.”

What Is the Situation With Manchester City?

This international break is anything but restful for Manchester City. On Friday, the English club was found guilty on almost all 115 Financial Fair Play counts.

The Athletic dropped the bombshell, and other media outlets later confirmed it. Afterward, Etihad Stadium residents shared their initial reactions in an interview with Sky Sports.

“The Premier League‘s proceedings are ongoing, with some important elements still to be finalized, and are subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the statement the club issued in February 2023. The club has scrupulously adhered to the established procedure for the past eight years, based on the principle that the Premier League board and management would act as an independent, impartial, and fair regulatory authority, free from partisan influence.”

This weekend, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak published a letter to the fans, who are understandably very worried with this Damocles’ sword hanging over the club.

“I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege of being with you at the Etihad, Wembley, and Istanbul. This club means a lot to me, and you have shown me, time and time again, just how much Manchester City means to you. That is why I am writing to you today (…) Following the news reported by the media on Friday, many of you probably spent your evening answering questions and messages from friends, family, and colleagues. Me too. Here is what I told my family: the Premier League process still has a long way to go, and our confidence and determination to prove the club’s innocence are just as strong as they were at the beginning of this matter.”

Real Madrid Monitoring Manchester City Stars Amid Sanctions Threat

Publicly, Manchester City are defending themselves fiercely and projecting a certain composure. But this announcement has not gone unnoticed. Besides other Premier League clubs looking to shed light on the affair and even demand sanctions, some others are considering taking advantage of City’s potential misfortune to make moves.

The Sun explained this on Monday. The British publication, which consulted Spanish sources, indicates that Josko Gvardiol, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are being followed across the Pyrenees, notably by Real Madrid.

The club has also added Erling Haaland to its shortlist. Unsurprisingly, the Norwegian is expected to be City’s most sought-after player should sanctions be imposed.

Haaland reportedly dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The club has followed him for a long time but opted to sign Kylian Mbappé two years ago. If Haaland were to become available, Los Blancos would be in the running. The same goes for FC Barcelona.

The Sun claims the Catalans are keeping a close eye on him, as they want to sign a center-forward after Robert Lewandowski’s departure and the failed pursuit of Julian Alvarez. We’re not there yet, and officially, City hasn’t received any sanctions.

But behind the scenes, clubs have already identified players to watch should the English side drop points or even be relegated. If that happens, teams looking to sign Manchester City players would still have to pay transfer fees.