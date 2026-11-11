NFL Legend Tom Brady Sends Cryptic Message About His ‘New Chapter’ Just Hours After Leaving Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady is speaking about his next chapter after ending his three-year involvement with English soccer club Birmingham City.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, just one day after Birmingham City announced his departure as a minority owner.

Brady, who joined the club’s ownership group in August 2023, reflected on his future and the importance of preparation in a post featuring photos from his work as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

“But if I want to write a new chapter–the next one–all that work is in front of me, not behind me. And I embrace that work because the work IS the chapter,” Brady wrote.

The former New England Patriots quarterback explained that the message came from his latest email newsletter.

“This is an excerpt from the 199 newsletter I sent out this morning,” he added.

Brady did not directly address his departure from Birmingham City in the Instagram post.

Tom Brady Reflects on His Future After Birmingham City Departure

Brady, 47, continued his message by discussing the work that has shaped his career, both as an NFL quarterback and television broadcaster.

“Process, diligence, and preparation are things that have been there as a steadying force throughout my life, on the peaks and in the valleys,” he wrote.

“Whether it was 23 years in the locker room, or the last 3 in the trailer outside, I feel lucky to have fallen in love with the process of getting ready.”

The Instagram post included photos of Brady preparing to call Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Brady is currently in his third season as a Fox NFL analyst after retiring from professional football in 2023.

He spent 23 seasons in the NFL, winning six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Birmingham City Issues Statement After Tom Brady Ends Ownership Role

Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City in August 2023 after partnering with Tom Wagner’s Knighthead Capital Management.

The former quarterback held a 3.3% stake in the club and participated in discussions about its operations, including player transfers.

His involvement came as Birmingham pursued ambitious plans to grow its soccer operations and develop a new stadium.

On November 9, the club confirmed that Brady had ended his ownership involvement.

“Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years,” the team said in a statement.

“It was truly amazing to have someone with Tom’s experience and passion associated with the club, and the club looks forward to continuing to build on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community.”

The club is currently leading the English Championship standings with 29 points through 15 matches following a 2-1 victory over Swansea City at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham hopes to secure promotion to the Premier League and has announced plans for a new 62,000-seat stadium as part of a proposed $3 billion development.