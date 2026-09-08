Meet the Kvaratskhelia Brother Wanted by Bayern, Chelsea and Other Big Clubs

Everyone in football knows the name Kvaratskhelia. Khvicha’s journey from the streets of Tbilisi to Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain has been one of the more satisfying stories of the past few years. What’s less discussed, at least publicly, is the quieter rise of his younger brother.

Tornike Kvaratskhelia is just 16. He’s already featuring for Dinamo Tbilisi’s first team and has the same low center of gravity, sharp change of direction, and natural left-footed delivery that made his sibling so hard to stop. The family resemblance is obvious. The potential seems unlimited.

Who Is Tornike Kvaratskhelia and Why Are Europe’s Top Clubs Watching?

Tornike came through the same academy system that produced his brother and has been given carefully managed senior minutes at Dinamo this season, appearing in both the Erovnuli Liga and Conference League qualifiers. Scouts who’ve watched him closely talk about the same instinctive dribbling and willingness to take on full-backs that defined Khvicha at a similar age. According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, which first broke the full extent of the interest, the chase is now genuinely crowded: Bayern Munich are the clear front-runners, Chelsea and Tottenham lead Premier League interest, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, and Aston Villa have all made contact. Arsenal and Newcastle are watching closely too — both clubs have recently built out their own Georgian scouting pipelines, with Arsenal signing 17-year-old international Andria Bartishvili and Newcastle bringing in Vakhtang Salia, one of Tornike’s former Dinamo teammates.

Bayern Munich Hold the Early Advantage

Bayern’s approach has been characteristically thorough. Sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the club brought Tornike in for a trial at their Munich campus, where he trained with their under-17 side and even scored in a friendly. “I can confirm that the boy is here, his brother,” Freund said at the time, careful not to put too much pressure on the teenager. “He’s still a young lad, he has talent. Whether he’s as good as his brother, who is outstanding, a world-class player, that would be an exaggeration.” For a club that watched Khvicha himself trial at their academy back in 2018 without signing him, this feels like a deliberate attempt to avoid making the same mistake twice — and Bayern already have a track record here, having signed fellow Dinamo Tbilisi product Luka Parkadze the moment he turned 18.

The practical barrier for every interested club, English or otherwise, is the same. Under FIFA’s rules governing international transfers of minors, Tornike cannot complete a move to any major European league until he turns 18 in 2028. That two-year window gives Dinamo time to develop him further and gives the bigger clubs time to decide how far they’re willing to go.

A Measured Path Instead of an Early Leap

One of the more encouraging aspects of Tornike’s story so far is how carefully it’s being handled. He’s getting first-team exposure without being thrown into the deep end every week. Khvicha left Georgia relatively early and took the longer route through Russian football before exploding at Napoli and then PSG. His younger brother is being given a slightly more protected environment at the same club that first launched the family name.

That patience could prove valuable. Plenty of highly rated teenagers never make the jump — physical development, mental resilience, and simple luck all play their part. But the combination of bloodline, early senior minutes, and genuine multi-club interest across Europe suggests this is more than just a famous surname on a scouting list.

The football world will keep most of its attention on Khvicha for the next few seasons, and that’s understandable. The smarter clubs, though, are already looking two years down the line and quietly positioning themselves for the younger brother. If Tornike keeps progressing at his current rate, the next chapter of the Kvaratskhelia story won’t come as a surprise. It simply feels inevitable.