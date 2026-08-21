Tottenham’s Summer Spending Spree Continues with $116m (£85m) Savinho Deal

Tottenham Hotspur are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market.

Premier League side Tottenham have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Brazilian winger Savinho that could be worth $116 million (£85m), with $102m (£75m) paid up front and another $14m (£10m) available in performance-related bonuses. The 22-year-old still has to pass a medical before completing his move to north London, according to ESPN.

If everything goes through, Savinho will become the latest—and perhaps most exciting—piece of a remarkable Tottenham rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi.

Savinho Transfer Gives Tottenham Another Major Attacking Weapon

After bringing in Tonali and Van Hecke as major signings earlier this summer, De Zerbi is building a squad very much to his liking. The addition of Savinho gives them a lethal weapon upfront.

The Brazilian can play on either wing and is at his best when running at defenders. He has plenty of pace and technical ability, and his willingness to take players on gives Spurs something they have lacked too often in recent seasons: a winger capable of creating something from nothing.

Savinho joined City from Troyes in 2024 but never established himself as a regular starter. With just seven Premier League starts in his final season under Pep Guardiola, Savinho will find himself in a much active role upfront with Spurs.

This isn’t Tottenham’s first try at trying to sign Savinho. They actually tried to sign him last summer, but the move fell through in negotiations. This time, however, the circumstances are different. Savinho wants regular first-team football, while City have decided that a sizeable offer is worth considering.

Spurs Have Spent Big—and Spent Early

Savinho is only the latest major addition to a Tottenham squad that has been rebuilt at remarkable speed.

Spurs have already committed more than $310 million (£230m) to new players this summer before Savinho’s arrival. The biggest deals have brought Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for $135m (£100m), Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for $115m (£85m), and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for $70m (£52m). Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have also arrived as free agents.

Van Hecke is particularly interesting because he already knows De Zerbi from their time together at Brighton. That familiarity could prove valuable as the Dutch defender adapts to his new surroundings.

Robertson brings something different: years of experience at Liverpool, two Premier League titles and a Champions League medal. Even at 32, he gives Spurs a level of experience that has been missing from the squad.

And Tottenham haven’t simply been spending without recouping money. The departures of Luka Vuskovic, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence have brought in around $189 million (£140m), according to ESPN.

And Spurs May Not Be Finished

Indications are that Tottenham’s spending spree is not over.

Spurs are also in talks over a separate deal for Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush – a potential transfer that could be worth around $102 million (£75m). If completed, Tottenham’s spending on De Zerbi’s squad would rise to roughly $523 million (£387m) this summer.

That is an extraordinary amount of money for a club that finished 17th last season. But after helping Tottenham avoid relegation following his arrival late in the campaign, De Zerbi now has a squad that looks dramatically different from the one he inherited.

The real test begins Saturday at Brentford, when Spurs open their Premier League campaign.

The spending has certainly raised expectations. Now Tottenham have to prove that all those new faces can turn money spent into points on the table.