How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia Today: World Cup Start Time, TV Channel & Betting Odds

The United States men’s national team begins the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night when it faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

After winning its group for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, the United States enters the single-elimination stage looking to continue its tournament run under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. A victory would send the Americans into the round of 16, where they would face the winner of the Belgium-Senegal match.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including start time, TV information, venue details, and what to expect from both teams.

How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup

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The United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Streaming: Fubo, FOX One App

Fox will carry the English-language broadcast, while Telemundo will air the match in Spanish. Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers, or the FOX One App.

The match will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. It marks the USMNT’s first appearance at the venue during the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT Looks to Continue Strong World Cup Run

The United States advanced to the knockout stage after finishing first in its group, marking the program’s first group-stage title since 2010.

Pochettino’s squad opened the tournament with convincing victories over Paraguay and Australia before falling to Turkey in its final group-stage match. Several regular starters rested during that loss, leaving the team with a healthier lineup entering Wednesday’s elimination game.

Christian Pulisic’s fitness will again be a storyline as the Americans look to advance.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reached the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s third-place qualifiers. The team finished behind Switzerland and Canada in Group B but secured four points after drawing with Canada, losing to Switzerland and defeating Qatar in its final group-stage match.

Bosnia now looks to avoid joining Germany, Sweden, South Africa, Ivory Coast, the Netherlands and Japan, all of whom were eliminated in the round of 32 before Wednesday’s action.

Analyst Predicts USA vs Bosnia Will Be a Competitive Match

SportsLine soccer analyst Jon Eimer expects Wednesday’s contest to be more competitive than the betting odds suggest.

According to SportsLine, Eimer has produced a 31-13-2 record on his 2026 Champions League picks and has also started the World Cup on a 25-15-2 run.

After studying the matchup, Eimer is backing more than 2.5 total goals.

“I’m expecting the USA to come out swinging against Bosnia, but I do believe that this match will be much closer than the books are thinking,” Eimer said.

“Bosnia is no joke and won’t be an easy win like most are suggesting.”

The United States has scored eight goals through three matches, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has found the net five times during the tournament.

According to the latest odds cited by SportsLine, the United States enters the match as the favorite to advance.

90-minute moneyline

United States: -260

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +700

Draw: +370

To qualify

United States: -550

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +400

The winner will move on to face either Belgium or Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.