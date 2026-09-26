USA vs Peru (Int’l Friendly) – Lineups Today: Team News & How to Watch

The USMNT begins its road to 2030 on Saturday when the United States hosts Peru at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, giving Mauricio Pochettino his first match of the new World Cup cycle. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in the Fan Appreciation Match, with Pochettino expected to use the first of four fall friendlies to introduce a youthful group that looks very different from the team that finished the summer World Cup campaign.

Christian Pulisic is not part of the squad as he continues recovering from the right-leg fracture he suffered at the World Cup, while Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun are also absent. Ricardo Pepi was initially selected but withdrew after suffering an injury with PSV, and Damion Downs was subsequently added to the roster.

USMNT vs Peru Team News and Key Players

The biggest attraction is 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who could become the youngest U.S. men’s senior international since Freddy Adu if he makes his debut. He is one of 12 uncapped players in Pochettino’s 28-man group, with young teammates including Julian Hall, Neil Pierre, Peyton Miller, Frankie Westfield, Adri Mehmeti and Justin Ellis also hoping to earn their first appearances.

There is still plenty of experience to keep the experiment from becoming a free-for-all. Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna and Malik Tillman are all available, while goalkeeper Matt Freese returns after starting at the World Cup. The 28-man squad has an average age of just 22 years and nine months, more than four years younger than the World Cup roster.

Peru are also beginning a new cycle after missing the World Cup, with former Brazil coach Mano Menezes now in charge. Veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese returns to Orlando, where he spent six seasons with Orlando City, while Gianluca Lapadula, André Carrillo and Luis Advíncula provide experience. Peru will be without several players through injury, including Fabio Gruber and Kenji Cabrera.

USA vs Peru Probable Lineups

USA (4-2-3-1): Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, Gio Reyna; Damion Downs

Peru (4-3-3): Gallese; Oliver Sonne, Renzo Garcés, Miguel Araujo, Marcos López; Erick Noriega, Wilder Cartagena, André Carrillo; Jhonny Vidales, Gianluca Lapadula, Adrián Ugarriza

Those are projected lineups rather than confirmed XIs, and Pochettino has plenty of room to alter his plans. With four matches available during the extended international window — and 11 substitutes permitted for Saturday’s friendly — the manager can afford to give several young players their first taste of senior international soccer without committing them to a full 90 minutes.

How to Watch USA vs Peru

Region English Spanish USA TNT, HBO Max Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Saturday’s match also comes with a couple of intriguing statistical notes. The United States are 7-0 all-time at Inter&Co Stadium, and they have not lost to Peru in their three meetings this century. The last encounter ended 1-1 in Connecticut in 2018, while the U.S. won the previous meeting 2-1 in 2015.

For Pochettino, though, the final score is only part of the equation. This match is about finding out who can handle the next four years of international soccer. Peru should provide a physical South American challenge, but the real intrigue will be watching players such as Sullivan, Hall, Pierre and the other newcomers discover what senior international football feels like.

The USMNT has already moved on from the 2026 World Cup. Saturday in Orlando is where the next version begins.