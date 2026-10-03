USMNT vs. Mexico Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

The US Men’s National Team hosts Mexico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this Saturday, October 3, for another friendly match during the current international break.

This match is one of the final friendlies for both teams during this international break, although Team USA still faces Canada on Tuesday, October 6, and Mexico will also face Chile that day.

USMNT vs. Mexico: Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

Several new developments and changes will affect the USMNT, as Mauricio Pochettino left out players such as Folarin Balogun, who suffered an injury at the start of the season with AS Monaco; this is also why captain Christian Pulisic is out of the squad.

Ricardo Pepi has a muscle strain, while Alejandro Zendejas has knee problems.

In any case, Team USA should not worry about those issues, as young players such as Sebastian Berhalter, Julian Hall, Chris Richards and Matti Salbert stood out and scored against Chile in their most recent match.

Meanwhile, the Mexican national team, now coached by former Barcelona defender Rafael Márquez, will not be able to count on their starting center-back, César Montes, a Lokomotiv Moscow player, as he has a glute strain.

And unfortunately for the Mexican national team, another player who could be absent is teenage star Gilberto Mora, who is recovering from a sore ankle.

Both Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, the starting forwards for the Mexican national team, are out injured. In their place are Porto and Olympiacos forwards Santiago Giménez and Armando González.

USMNT’s predicted starting XI vs. Mexico: Schwake; Freeman, Campbell, Trusty, Miller; Musah, Adams; Albert, Berhalter, Reyna; Hall.

Mexico’s predicted starting XI vs. USMNT: Rangel; Sanchez, Vasquez, Reyes, Gallardo; Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Pineda, Lozano; Gimenez.

USMNT vs. Mexico: Teams Form & Latest Results

Both national teams are going through mixed form, although the USMNT’s most recent results are positive.

In their most recent match, they defeated Chile 4-2 on September 29, while they defeated Peru 4-1 on September 26.

Before that, Team USA’s last match was in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, when they lost 4-1 to Belgium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team advanced to that stage after defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32; before that, they lost 3-2 to Turkey on June 25 in the third matchday of the group stage.

Meanwhile, Mexico have recorded two draws in their last matches, having drawn 1-1 against Peru on September 29 and 1-1 against Colombia on September 26.

Before that, their last three matches were part of the FIFA World Cup.

They were eliminated by England in the Round of 16, 3-2, on July 5, but had previously eliminated Ecuador, 2-0, in the Round of 32 on June 30.

They finished their group-stage run with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on June 24.