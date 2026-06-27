USMNT Make Important Decision on Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino

The United States Men’s National Team has finished group play at the 2026 World Cup and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on July 1st at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The USMNT capped the group stage with a loss to Turkiye on a game-winning goal in the dying seconds of the match and topped group D with 6 points. The United States has scored 8 goals so far, currently tied for the 3rd-most in the tournament.

Before the upcoming knockout round, the US Men’s National Team faces an important decision with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

USMNT Hoping to Keep the Argentine

After securing a knockout-round spot in the 2026 World Cup by winning the first two group matches, the United States is looking to keep the man who put the team together.

According to Adam Crafton of The Athletic, the United States Soccer Federation has offered head coach Mauricio Pochettino a contract extension to lead the 2030 World Cup cycle.

As noted in the post, a decision will be made after the World Cup, giving both parties time to consider whether the partnership is right for their future.

Pochettino was originally hired on a two-year deal after his stint with Premier League side Chelsea to oversee the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup run. Now entering the knockout matches, the time for a decision is edging closer.

Since being hired to lead the Red, White and Blue, ‘Poch’ has coached the team in 29 games, 16 wins, 2 draws and 11 losses.

Before the World Cup, the Argentine coached the US in the 2025 Nations League, losing to Panama in the semi-final, 0-1. The USMNT also played in the Gold Cup the same year, losing to Mexico in the grand final, 2-1.

Now, in the knockout round on the biggest stage, the United States enters the Bosnia and Herzegovina game as the favorites.

If the USMNT makes a solid knockout run, it could entice the USSF to offer Mauricio Pochettino a better contract extension. Or a top European club could make a snag at the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino on Loss to Turkiye

Despite already winning Group D, the United States National Team will enter the knockout round on a loss. The USMNT had the majority of their starters on the bench in the final group stage match, while Turkiye had their starters on the pitch.

With momentum not on their side, it could affect the team against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished their group on a 3-1 win against Qatar.

Pochettino spoke to the media after the loss to the European country and was faced with questions about momentum before the Bosnia match.

“Explain what you mean in momentum — I don’t understand,” Pochettino said, via The Athletic. “To play with the same team we played against Australia to take a risk? To receive a yellow card (suspension)? To risk players who maybe have problems? I don’t understand.”

“We’re a much better team now than we were before… That will be put to the test next game.”