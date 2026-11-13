USMNT Would Have to Pay Pep Guardiola a Fortune: Details

In recent days, the rumor that Pep Guardiola could take the reins of the USMNT has grown stronger.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s confirmed departure to Manchester United, the Catalan would be the top choice for the Stars and Stripes. But it would not come cheap, and they would pay him a million-dollar salary.

According to Alberto Bernard on Record’s “Infiltrados,” Pep Guardiola could earn around $40 million a year if he takes the reins in the United States. This is an estimate, since the coach is among the best-paid in the world.

Journalist César Cuervo revealed that at Manchester City, the Spaniard earned around 30 million euros a year. Therefore, his salary would not be lower with the Stars and Stripes, and could even increase a little more.

On the “Infiltrados” show, it was questioned whether the U.S. side would be willing to pay that salary to the Barcelona coach.

René Tovar said the United States would indeed pay a similar amount because it has the economy and infrastructure.

What’s Really Behind the Pep Guardiola-USMNT Rumor?

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola would be the United States’ top option to fill the vacancy Mauricio Pochettino would leave.

The good relationship between former U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati and the coach could be decisive.

This isn’t the first time the former Manchester City coach has been linked to the Stars and Stripes. Just before Mauricio Pochettino took the reins, the Catalan had already been one of the candidates to arrive in 2024, two years before the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the financial controversies surrounding Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s managerial legacy is undeniable.

During his time at FC Barcelona, he won 14 trophies, including three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

With Bayern Munich, he won seven trophies, including three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal titles, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, at Manchester City, Guardiola has won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, three Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League title, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.