He Turned a $1,300 Quiz Show Prize Into a Champions League Career

Valdas Dambrauskas is not a household name — at least not outside Lithuania and Azerbaijan – for now. But this season, the 49-year-old finds himself doing something no manager from the Baltic states has ever done: lead a club into the Champions League league phase. His path there is one of the strangest and most improbable stories in the competition’s modern history, and it starts, of all places, on a game show.

A Quiz Show Win Funded a One-Way Ticket to a Coaching Career

Back in 2002, a 25-year-old Dambrauskas appeared on “Šeši nuliai – milijonas,” the Lithuanian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” He’d never played football beyond the third tier at home, retiring at just 23, but he’d known since he was 12 that coaching, not playing, was the path he wanted. He won 4,000 litas — roughly $1,300 — and used it to fly to London with his wife, enroll at London Metropolitan University to study sports science and coaching, and start chasing his badges. It wasn’t much money. By his own account, after flights and a place to stay, they had enough left to survive about a month, and he spent the next stretch delivering newspapers, babysitting, and working retail jobs while learning English on the side.

From England’s Ninth Tier to Domestic Dominance in Lithuania

His first senior managerial job came in 2007 at Kingsbury London Tigers, a club in the ninth tier of English non-league football, where he guided the side to its best-ever finish. From there, the résumé reads like a tour of European football’s back roads: Lithuania’s youth national teams, an assistant role and then the top job at Ekranas, and eventually Žalgiris Vilnius, where — at 37, not the fresh-faced wunderkind some versions of this story suggest — he delivered a run of domestic titles including a rare quadruple. From there he kept moving, taking jobs in Latvia (RFS), Slovenia (Gorica), Bulgaria (Ludogorets), Croatia (Hajduk Split), Greece (OFI), Cyprus (Omonia), and Hungary (Diósgyőr) before Sabah FK came calling in 2025 — seven countries in a decade, without ever staying anywhere long enough to become a household name.

Sabah’s Historic Rise, Capped by a Wild Comeback Against Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Sabah, a club founded only in 2017 in Masazir, just outside Baku, had never won the Azerbaijan Premier League before Dambrauskas arrived. In his first full season, he delivered a league-and-cup double, ending Qarabağ’s decade-long stranglehold on the domestic title. That was enough to send Sabah into Champions League qualifying, and they made the absolute most of it, beating The New Saints, KuPS, and AGF Aarhus before facing Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the play-off round. After losing the first leg 2-1, Sabah fell behind twice more at home before storming back to win 5-2 in extra time, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory and a place in the league phase. “Sabah is the best team I’ve coached in my career,” Dambrauskas said afterward. “Today, I’m the happiest head coach in the world.”

A Fairy Tale Now Facing Europe’s Best

The club, nicknamed the Owls, will spend this season lining up against some of the biggest names in world football — a stunning jump for an organization that didn’t exist a decade ago, led by a man who never played professional football and financed his entire coaching education with a TV quiz-show prize. Dambrauskas has called the moment both exciting and a responsibility, a chance for a young club and its players to test themselves against the very best the sport has to offer. That test starts almost immediately: Sabah will host Arsenal and Manchester United in Baku this season and travel to face Barcelona at Camp Nou — a genuinely surreal set of fixtures for a manager whose entire path started with a game-show prize worth about $1,300.