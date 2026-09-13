Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch MLS on TV, Streaming

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Austin FC on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) at BC Place in Vancouver.

The home side enter the match as the leaders of the MLS Western Conference with 46 points from 23 games, posting a record of 14 wins, four draws and five defeats.

Austin FC, meanwhile, sit 14th in the Western Conference with 26 points from 24 matches, with six wins, eight draws and 10 defeats.

Vancouver are coming off a 3-0 victory over LA Galaxy in their most recent match, with goals from Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Bruno Caicedo.

Austin, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Colorado Rapids in their latest outing, with Facundo Torres scoring for Austin and Paxten Aaronson finding the net for the Rapids.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Thomas Muller Playing Today?

Jesper Sørensen’s side will be without several important players, including Thomas Müller, who suffered a knock in the previous match and is expected to return in early October.

Ralph Priso-Mbongue is dealing with an ankle injury and is also expected to return in early October. Ranko Veselinovic has a knee injury, while Kwasi Poku is dealing with a hamstring injury. Kenji Cabrera has a foot injury, and Belal Halbouni is sidelined with a knee injury. None of them will be available for the home side.

According to reports, Müller’s absence is only for this game, as he should be back with the squad for Sept. 19’s game vs. Real Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, David Arnaud’s side has just one absence, with Myrto Uzuni sidelined due to a muscle injury and also expected to return in early October.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted starting XI vs. Austin: Takaoka; Ocampo, Laborda, Blackmon, Johnson; Larraz, Cubas, Cvetkovic; Gauld, White, Sabbi.

Austin predicted starting XI vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Stuver; Desler, Bell, Biro; F. Torres, Sanchez, Sabovic, E. Torres; Rosales, Vazquez, Gallagher.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC live on Apple TV; in the United States, the match will also be available on Apple TV, same as in Canada.