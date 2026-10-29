Vancouver vs. San Diego: Starting Lineups & How to Watch MLS Live on TV, Streaming

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Diego FC at BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 28, for another round of Major League Soccer action.

In their most recent match, Vancouver lost 1-0 to the Colorado Rapids on October 24 after beating Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday, October 17. Meanwhile, San Diego are coming off a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders on October 24, following another 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy on October 17.

In fact, San Diego have drawn all three of their last matches, including a 3-3 draw against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, October 14.

Vancouver Whitecaps sit top of the MLS Western Conference with 55 points from 31 matches, with a record of 16 wins, seven draws, and eight losses. San Diego, meanwhile, sits in 12th place with 35 points from 31 matches, with eight wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC: Team News & Starting Lineups

Vancouver head into this match with several players sidelined by injuries, including Andrés Cubas, Emmanuel Sabbi, Sam Adekugbe, Kenji Cabrera, and Belal Halbouni, who are dealing with ankle, knock, hamstring, foot, and knee injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mikey Varas’ side will miss Elias Achouri, who is out with a knock and is expected to return in mid-November.

According to reports, Thomas Müller took part in Monday’s training session and should be available for this match. The legendary German player is just recovering from a hamstring injury.

Vancouver Whitecaps’ predicted starting XI vs. San Diego FC: Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Priso-Mbongue, Johnson; Larraz, Cvetkovic; Gauld, Muller, Diabby; White.

San Diego FC’s predicted starting XI vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Sisniega; Sargeant, Duah, McVey, Verhoeven; Tverskov, Godoy, Alvarado; Pellegrino, Bakambu, Dreyer.

How & Where to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC Live on TV, Streaming

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28.

The match will be available to watch live internationally on Apple TV, the streaming service that holds MLS distribution rights.