Hi, Subscriber

Vancouver vs. San Diego: Starting Lineups & How to Watch MLS Live on TV, Streaming

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Brian White #24 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC shakes hands with Jeppe Tverskov #6 of the San Diego FC after the Audi 2025 MLS Cup western conference final match between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Snapdragon Stadium on November 29, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Diego FC at BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 28, for another round of Major League Soccer action.

In their most recent match, Vancouver lost 1-0 to the Colorado Rapids on October 24 after beating Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday, October 17. Meanwhile, San Diego are coming off a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders on October 24, following another 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy on October 17.

In fact, San Diego have drawn all three of their last matches, including a 3-3 draw against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, October 14.

Vancouver Whitecaps sit top of the MLS Western Conference with 55 points from 31 matches, with a record of 16 wins, seven draws, and eight losses. San Diego, meanwhile, sits in 12th place with 35 points from 31 matches, with eight wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC: Team News & Starting Lineups

Vancouver head into this match with several players sidelined by injuries, including Andrés Cubas, Emmanuel Sabbi, Sam Adekugbe, Kenji Cabrera, and Belal Halbouni, who are dealing with ankle, knock, hamstring, foot, and knee injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mikey Varas’ side will miss Elias Achouri, who is out with a knock and is expected to return in mid-November.

According to reports, Thomas Müller took part in Monday’s training session and should be available for this match. The legendary German player is just recovering from a hamstring injury.

Vancouver Whitecaps’ predicted starting XI vs. San Diego FC: Takaoka; Ocampo, Blackmon, Priso-Mbongue, Johnson; Larraz, Cvetkovic; Gauld, Muller, Diabby; White.

San Diego FC’s predicted starting XI vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Sisniega; Sargeant, Duah, McVey, Verhoeven; Tverskov, Godoy, Alvarado; Pellegrino, Bakambu, Dreyer.

How & Where to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC Live on TV, Streaming

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28.

The match will be available to watch live internationally on Apple TV, the streaming service that holds MLS distribution rights.

Country Live Stream, TV Channel
Anguilla Apple TV
Antigua and Barbuda Apple TV
Argentina Apple TV
Australia Apple TV
Bahamas Apple TV
Belize Apple TV
Bermuda Apple TV
Bolivia Apple TV
Brazil Apple TV
British Virgin Islands Apple TV
Canada Apple TV
Cayman Islands Apple TV
Chile Apple TV
Colombia Apple TV
Costa Rica Apple TV
Dominica Apple TV
Dominican Republic Apple TV
Ecuador Apple TV
El Salvador Apple TV
Fiji Apple TV
Ghana Apple TV
Great Britain Apple TV
Grenada Apple TV
Guatemala Apple TV
Honduras Apple TV
India Apple TV
Ireland Apple TV
Mexico Apple TV
Namibia Apple TV
New Zealand Apple TV
Nicaragua Apple TV
Panama Apple TV
Paraguay Apple TV
Peru Apple TV
Philippines Apple TV
Saint Kitts and Nevis Apple TV
Spain Apple TV
Suriname SCCN
Trinidad and Tobago Apple TV
United States Apple TV
Venezuela Apple TV
Zimbabwe Apple TV

 

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

0 Comments

Vancouver vs. San Diego: Starting Lineups & How to Watch MLS Live on TV, Streaming

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Soccer News

More Heavy on Soccer News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x