West Ham vs. Fulham Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Streaming

West Ham will host Fulham this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at London Stadium for the third round of the FA Cup.

The team managed by Nuno Espírito Santo qualified for the third round of the Cup after defeating Southampton 4-1 in the second round on Aug. 25. On that occasion, the Hammers’ goals were scored by Joshua Ajala in the 41st and 53rd minutes, Valentín Castellanos in the 75th minute, and Jarrod Bowen in the 84th minute.

West Ham arrive in the best possible form for this matchup after convincingly defeating Wrexham 6-0 in the most recent Championship matchday on Sept. 11. The six goals from Nuno’s team were scored by different players. Bowen scored in the 28th minute, and Joel Piroe in the 37th. Konstantinos Mavropanos made it 3-0 in the 48th minute, and Castellanos made it 4-0 in the 63rd minute. Mohamadou Kanté scored in the 76th minute, and Manor Solomon in the 82nd.

West Ham currently lead the Championship with 14 points after seven matches, with four wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Fulham, meanwhile, are not enjoying such a sweet moment, although in their last matchup they took a point from Liverpool with a 0-0 draw on Sept. 12.

To qualify for this stage of the competition, Fulham defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0 on Aug. 27 in the second round of the Cup, with goals from Emile Smith Rowe in the 37th minute, Rodrigo Muniz in the 43rd minute and Gonzalo García in the 90th minute.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are currently in 18th place in the Premier League with just one point after four matches and a negative record of zero wins, one draw and three defeats.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

West Ham vs. Fulham: Team News & Starting Lineups

West Ham will not be able to count on Joel Veltman, who has a muscular injury. Tomas Soucek is also ruled out for this match as he recovers from an ankle injury.

On Fulham’s side, Tom Cairney appears to be able to return until next month after undergoing knee surgery, making this the only absence for this match. That said, Benjamin Lecomte started at goalkeeper against Wimbledon, and Arbeloa may trust the Frenchman again for this matchup.

West Ham predicted starting XI vs. Fulham: Herrick; Walker-Peters, Golambeckis, Kilman, Mayers; Bowen, Orford, Kante, Ajala; Mukasa; Piroe.

Fulham predicted starting XI vs. West Ham: Lecomte; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Charles, Reed; Bobb, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Muniz.

West Ham vs. Fulham: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch West Ham vs. Fulham live on Sky Sports+; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo; and in Canada, it will be available on DAZN and fuboTV.