What Happened With Lionel Messi & Why He’s Not Playing for Argentina vs. Burkina Faso

Ahead of Lionel Messi’s farewell with Argentina, the Albiceleste faces Burkina Faso in a match scheduled for 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) at the iconic Monumental.

Lionel Scaloni’s team is entering a period of change after the end of a cycle in which Messi was one of its main figures. Without the Argentine star, the South American side will have the opportunity to look to other players and evaluate alternatives to stay competitive.

Argentina has important names to face the challenge. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez stand out in attack, while Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero contributes in the defensive zone and Alexis Mac Allister figures among the options to provide balance and generate play in midfield.

For its part, Burkina Faso will try to use the match to gauge its level against one of the most recognized national teams in international soccer. Among the players to watch are Aboubacar Camara, Lassina Traore, Lohann Doucet and Arthur Zagre, who will look to have a prominent role against the team managed by Scaloni.

Why Is Lionel Messi Not Playing Against Burkina Faso?

Lionel Messi is not playing against Bolivia because he was only called up for Argentina’s last friendly in this FIFA international break, against Benin on Oct. 6.

The forward will also not be available for the second match against Burkina Faso, so we will have to wait until his last appearance to see him again in the Albiceleste jersey. The decision is directly related to his retirement from the Argentine national team.

Messi announced a few weeks ago that he was officially closing his international stage after the World Cup and, initially, it was even expected that he would not be part of any of these friendlies.

Ultimately, that will change. The captain will return exclusively for the match against Benin, chosen as his official farewell with Argentina and a definitive end to a historic stage.

When Does Lionel Messi Play Again for Argentina?

The calendar perfectly marks the last commitment. Messi did not play against Bolivia in Cordoba and will not play against Burkina Faso, but he will play against Benin on Oct. 6, in Argentina’s third and final friendly during this international window.

His presence will transform that match into a completely different occasion. Beyond the friendly nature, it will be the last opportunity to see him defending the colors of a national team with which he built the most important stage of his international career.

As that farewell approaches, Scaloni has an opportunity to start finding answers. The absence of the No. 10 frees up space and responsibility for players who must show whether they are ready to assume greater prominence in the next cycle.

Bolivia will be the first exam of that transition. Then come Burkina Faso and, finally, Benin, when Messi returns one last time. Argentina thus begins to look toward a new generation, although before that it will have one last match reserved to bid farewell to the player who forever changed the history of the Albiceleste.