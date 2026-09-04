Why Is Ousmane Dembele Not Starting Today for PSG vs. AS Monaco?

Paris Saint-Germain hosts AS Monaco this Friday, Sept. 4, on Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season.

Ousmane Dembele is not in the starting lineup for this match, as the attack will be led by Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche, one of the recent signings to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

The reason why Dembele is not starting has not been revealed, but it appears to simply be a technical decision, as the Frenchman is fit and available to start after resting in PSG’s last match, when they drew 2-2 against Lille.

For that match, the Ballon d’Or winner was not even included in the squad, but despite speculation surrounding a possible issue with head coach Luis Enrique, reports in France indicated that there was no problem, but simply a rest for the Parisian No. 10.

Ousmane Dembele Benched Again as PSG Face Monaco

For this match, however, he was included in the squad and is on the list of players available to Luis Enrique, but he simply was not chosen to start. The same is true of Ferran Torres, who is available but will start on the bench.

Luis Enrique has been clear about his squad decisions throughout his time managing Paris Saint-Germain and has always prioritized his players’ fitness and discipline above all else.

If someone is not performing at the expected level, whether in training, due to indiscipline, or simply not performing in matches, Luis Enrique has no problem benching them to give an opportunity to other players who are in better form.

Frankly, the entire Paris Saint-Germain squad has fallen short at the start of this season and has been below its expected level. Perhaps more surprising than leaving Dembele on the bench today was leaving Ferran on the bench, as he made his debut with two goals in the 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais on Aug. 23 in Ligue 1.

Returning to Dembele, the Frenchman has only played three matches at the start of this season, one in the league, one in the French Super Cup and another in the UEFA Super Cup. He has not scored any goals, although he provided an assist on the opening matchday of Ligue 1.

Logically, a player cannot be judged on only three matches; last season, in 44 appearances, he recorded 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. Additionally, during his Ballon d’Or-winning season, he recorded 33 goals and 13 assists in 49 matches.