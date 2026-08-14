Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Results Today: Championship Live Score, Updates, Stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers hosted Blackburn Rovers on Friday, August 14, 2026, at Molineux Stadium in the opening match of the 2026–27 EFL Championship season. The Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers clash marked Wolves’ return to the second tier after their Premier League relegation last season.

The hosts entered the game under new manager Cesar Peixoto and with confidence after beating Port Vale 3–0 in the EFL Cup. Blackburn also arrived after a positive cup result, having defeated Burton Albion 2–1 away. The Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers fixture therefore offered both sides an early opportunity to start the new campaign with a strong result.

Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers Match Context

Wolves were beginning their first Championship campaign in eight years after dropping out of the Premier League. The club appointed Cesar Peixoto as their new manager and entered the season looking to build momentum quickly.

Their 3–0 victory over Port Vale in the EFL Cup provided a positive start to Peixoto’s reign. Wolves also had a strong recent record against Blackburn, having avoided defeat in their previous nine meetings.

Blackburn, meanwhile, were looking to improve after finishing 20th in the Championship last season. Their 2–1 away win against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup had provided an encouraging start to their competitive campaign.

Team Form and Head-to-Head Record

The Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers matchup had favored Wolves in recent years. Their last competitive meeting came in February 2025 in the FA Cup fourth round, when Wolves secured a 2–0 victory at Ewood Park.

That result extended Wolves’ unbeaten run against Blackburn and reinforced their strong record in the fixture.

For Blackburn, the challenge was to produce a different result at Molineux and begin the Championship campaign with points after their successful cup opener.

The match was scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time at Molineux Stadium. UK viewers could watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, while viewers in the United States could follow the game on Paramount+.

With both teams entering after cup victories, the Wolves vs Blackburn Rovers clash provided an early test of their ambitions for the new Championship season.