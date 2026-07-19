Where Is the 2030 World Cup? Why 6 Countries Will Host FIFA’s Next Historic Tournament

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will make history with a tournament spread across six countries and three continents as FIFA celebrates the 100th anniversary of the competition.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will serve as the primary hosts, while Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will each stage one opening match as part of a centennial celebration honoring the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

The unique format comes just four years after the 2026 World Cup became the first soccer tournament hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

2030 World Cup Will Begin in South America Before Moving Overseas

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 8, 2030, with opening ceremonies and matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

After those games conclude, the remaining tournament will shift across the Atlantic, where Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the rest of the competition.

FIFA designed the format to commemorate the centenary of the inaugural World Cup, which took place in Uruguay exactly 100 years earlier.

Because all six countries are officially recognized as hosts, each nation will automatically qualify for the tournament.

While the opening matches are confirmed, FIFA has not yet finalized the complete match schedule or assigned specific venues.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco Expected to Host Most Matches

Although stadium selections remain subject to approval, FIFA has identified an extensive list of proposed venues across the three primary host nations.

Spain currently has 11 stadiums under consideration, including two venues each in Madrid and Barcelona.

Morocco has proposed six stadiums, while Portugal has submitted three venues, including sites in Lisbon.

The final list of host cities and stadiums is expected to be confirmed closer to the tournament.

The 2030 event will also become the second consecutive men’s World Cup to feature at least three primary host countries after the expanded 2026 competition.

FIFA Leaders Continue Discussing Another World Cup Expansion

While preparations for the tournament continue, one major question remains unanswered.

The 2026 World Cup expanded the field from 32 teams to a record 48 nations. Some soccer officials have since proposed increasing the tournament again to 64 teams for 2030.

FIFA has not announced a final decision on whether that proposal will move forward.

If approved, another expansion would create the largest World Cup in the competition’s history.

Saudi Arabia Will Host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Looking beyond 2030, FIFA has already awarded the 2034 men’s World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement continues FIFA’s recent trend of taking the tournament to new regions after Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup and the United States, Canada and Mexico stage the 2026 edition.

Meanwhile, the next FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 2027 in Brazil, marking the first time the tournament will be held in South America.

Recent FIFA World Cup Hosts

The men’s World Cup has traveled across every populated continent during the past several decades.

Recent host nations include:

2034: Saudi Arabia

2030: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

2026: Canada, Mexico and the United States

2022: Qatar

2018: Russia

2014: Brazil

2010: South Africa

2006: Germany

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final: England vs. Argentina

When: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX