World Cup Champion: USMNT Loss to Belgium ‘Doesn’t Mean They Lost Everything’

The vibes were strong around Team USA soccer for much of the World Cup, and then they weren’t.

A lopsided loss to Belgium in the quarterfinals was a tough blow, but 1998 French World Cup champion Christian Karembeu told Heavy that U.S. soccer fans should be encouraged about the future of the team.

“They really surprised everyone,” said Karembeu, who was speaking on behalf of his partnership with Coca-Cola’s Every Throw-In Counts initiative. “Team USA is emerging. For sure they will progress. For sure they will develop and improve. They learn very fast tactically, technically. And physically they are one of the best. They used the spaces to achieve their actions and be successful.

“They lost one game, but it doesn’t mean they lost everything. They have shown they have a talented and (high) potential team.”

Karembeu, a midfielder on the 1998 French World Cup team that starred Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry, could envision United States players getting closer looks from European clubs after the World Cup performance.

Karembeu played for Real Madrid among others in his club career.

“I think many players will come to play in Europe,” Karembeu said. “And then for the ones that don’t, it will be a boost for the MLS.”

The Key To Future U.S. Success

Karembeu is very aware of France’s steps to becoming a perennial contender at World Cups.

When asked how the U.S. can take that leap, he says the training starts early.

“Everything (in France) is already well-structured,” Karembeu said. “They have all of these talented players starting at 15, 16 years old. In France, we have all of those academies. Each club of the MLS in the USA should have academies where the kids can learn how to play football.”

A big key for France, of course, is the dedication to the sport, as almost every kid has dreams first of playing for the soccer club. In the United States, the first dream is NFL, NBA or MLB.

France, though, is in the midst of a strong run of standout basketball players, most notably Victor Wembenyama, which could have an effect on the French youth.

“From (Tony) Parker to Victor, they have inspired many kids here in France,” Karembeu said. “Of course football is very popular and we have many more who want to play football first. But Wemby has done a great job in America and has inspired the kids here.”

Tight Golden Boot Race Great for World Cup

The stars have shined in the World Cup, as the race for the Golden Boot has involved several of the biggest soccer names on the planet.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have all been finding the back of the net often, though team eliminations have helped narrow the race.

“It’s been incredible,” Karembeu said. “When Messi or Kylian or Harry Kane or Erling Haaland are performing like that, it’s something incredible. I hope they push each other and we get over 10 goals.”

Environmental Awareness With Every Throw-In Counts

Karembeu is a spokesman for Coca-Cola’s Every Throw-In Counts initiative, a fan challenge that has invited supporters to take simple sustainability actions to help the environment.

It is an interactive challenge that can be participated in online, and Karembeu hopes the message is heeded when watching the matches.

“We need to be responsible and part of this big tournament, with millions of followers and viewers,” Karembeu said. “We also need to be human. Respect our environment to make it sustainable. Therefore, this program for me is very key. Football has a great platform to educate people.”