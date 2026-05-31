Algeria Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Algeria has announced its full 26-player (+1) squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the fifth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. On their fourth attempt in 2014, they finally broke through the group stage, ultimately falling to eventual world champions Germany in a thrilling extra-time battle.

Head coach Vladimir Petković announced the full squad earlier today. The captain and absolute leader of the team is Riyad Mahrez. With 113 caps for Algeria and 38 goals, he is one of the key players in the squad. Another important player in the squad is Aïssa Mandi. The defender from LOSC Lille is the all-time leader in caps with 116. Other important players in the squad are Mohamed Amoura (VfL Wolfsburg), Amine Gouiri (Marseille), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente), Rayan Aït-Nouri (Manchester City), and Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord).

Algeria still has to drop one player from the squad. Likely, one of the four goalkeepers won’t be on the official list on June 1st.

Full Squad Algeria For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Luca Zidane (Granada), Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Mastil (Stade Nyonnais), Abdelatif Ramdane (CS Constantine)

Defenders: Rafik Belghali (Hellas Verona), Samir Chergui (Red Star FC), Rayan Aït-Nouri (Manchester City), Jaouen Hadjam (BSC Young Boys), Aïssa Mandi (LOSC Lille), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Zineddine Belaïd (JS Kabylie), Achref Abada (USM Alger), Mohamed Amine Tougaï (Espérance de Tunis)

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (LOSC Lille), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad), Farès Chaïbi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), Yacine Titraoui (Charleroi), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente)

Forwards: Mohamed Amine Amoura (VfL Wolfsburg), Nadhir Benbouali (Győr), Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail), Farès Ghedjemis (Frosinone), Amine Gouiri (Olympique de Marseille), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

To qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Algeria was placed in a group with Uganda, Mozambique, Guinea, Somalia, and Botswana. The group winner qualified directly for the World Cup. Algeria went off to a great start, beating both Mozambique and Somalia. On matchday 3, the Algerians suffered a surprising loss on the road against Guinea. This was their only loss during the qualifiers. Algeria bounced back with four consecutive wins.

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They took the maximum twelve points by beating Uganda, Mozambique, and Botswana twice. Algeria sought revenge against Guinea on September 8, 2025, but the tough Guineans held them to a goalless draw. A month later, Algeria secured its ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beating Somalia 0-3. Five days later, Algeria wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home win over Uganda, thanks to two Mohamed Amoura penalties. Amoura also became the top goalscorer for Algeria during the qualifying campaign with ten goals in eight matches.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Algeria will play its matches in Group J. The Algerians open their World Cup on June 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will take on defending champions Argentina. Five days later, they take on debutants Jordan in Santa Clara, California. For their final group stage match, they travel back to Kansas City to take on Austria on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Algeria Schedule