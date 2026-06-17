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Algeria World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 03: Anis Hadj Moussa of Algeria celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Algeria at De Kuip on June 03, 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Algeria look to make some noise during the 2026 World Cup under manager Vladimir Petković’s possession-based yet cautious tactics.

The team is making their first appearance in the World Cup since 2014, which is also their best finish ever, reaching the Round of 16.

That said, here’s a full list of Algeria’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Algeria World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Algeria World Cup squad, also known as Les Fennecs.

Goalkeepers:

Luca Zidane

GettyAlgeria’s goalkeeper Luca Zidane looks on during the international friendly football match between the Netherlands and Algeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT

Oussama Benbot, 31 (age), USM Alger  (club) – #16 (kit number)

Melvin Mastil, 26, Stade Nyonnais  – #1

Luca Zidane, 28, Granada – #23

Defenders:

Rayan Aït-Nouri

GettyROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 03: Rayan Ait-Nouri of Algeria is challenged by Mats Wieffer of Netherlands during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Algeria at De Kuip on June 03, 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Achref Ababa, 27, USM Alger – #3

Rayan Aït-Nouri, 25, Manchester City – #15

Zineddine Belaïd, 27, JS Kabylie – #5

Rafik Belghali, 24, Hellas Verona – #17

Ramy Bensebaini, 31, Borussia Dortmund – #21

Samir Chergui, 27, Paris FC – #26

Jaouen Hadjam, 23, BSC Young Boys – #13

Aïssa Mandi, 34, Lille – #2

Mohamed Amine Tougaï, 26, Espérance de Tunis – #4

Midfielders:

Farès Chaïbi

GettyAlgeria’s midfielder #10 Fares Chaibi controls the ball during the friendly international football match between Algeria and Uruguay at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on March 31, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Houssem Aouar, 27, Al-Ittihad – #8

Nabil Bentaleb, 31, Lille – #19

Hichem Boudaoui, 26, Nice – #14

Farès Chaïbi, 23, Eintracht Frankfurt – #10

Ibrahim Maza, 20, Bayer Leverkusen – #22

Yacine Titraoui, 22, Royal Charleroi – #24

Ramiz Zerrouki, 28, Twente – #6

Forwards:

Riyad Mahrez

GettyROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 03: Riyad Mahrez of Algeria in action during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Algeria at De Kuip on June 03, 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Mohamed Amine Amoura, 26, VfL Wolfsburg – #18

Nadhir Benbouali, 26, Gyori ETO FC – #12

Adil Boulbina, 23, Al-Duhail – #20

Farès Ghedjemis, 23, Frosinone – #25

Amine Gouiri, 26, Olympique de Marseille – #9

Anis Hadj Moussa, 24, Feyenoord – #11

Riyad Mahrez, 35, Al-Ahli – #7

Average Age: 26.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 167.2 lbs

Players to Keep An Eye On

ESPN’s Anirudh Menon wrote about players to keep an eye on for the Algerian national soccer team.

“Another fading superstar, Algeria’s finest, Riyad Mahrez, still has magic in his boots as he’s shown infrequently on the Asian stage with Al Ahli and more frequently with Algeria in qualification. To supplement his skill, there’s a forward on the other end of the experience spectrum: 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza. Of the pure trickster variety, Maza can be a lot of fun when in the mood, and it will be up to Petkovic to platform him in a manner that lets him do just that.

Meanwhile, in goal, a bearer of a famous surname will look to cut his own path. Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, recently committed to Algeria and has shown to be a capable No. 1 in goal. With the likes of Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Ait-Nouri at the back, Algeria are well set up to play the possession-heavy style Petkovic prefers.”

Algeria will play its matches in Group J. The Algerians open their World Cup on June 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will take on defending champions Argentina. Five days later, they take on debutants Jordan in Santa Clara, California. For their final group stage match, they travel back to Kansas City to take on Austria on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Algeria Schedule:

  • June 17 – Argentina (9 pm EST)
  • June 22 – Jordan (11 pm EST)
  • June 27 – Austria (10 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Algeria World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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