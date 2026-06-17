Algeria World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Algeria look to make some noise during the 2026 World Cup under manager Vladimir Petković’s possession-based yet cautious tactics.

The team is making their first appearance in the World Cup since 2014, which is also their best finish ever, reaching the Round of 16.

That said, here’s a full list of Algeria’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Algeria World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Algeria World Cup squad, also known as Les Fennecs.

Goalkeepers:

Oussama Benbot, 31 (age), USM Alger (club) – #16 (kit number)

Melvin Mastil, 26, Stade Nyonnais – #1

Luca Zidane, 28, Granada – #23

Defenders:

Achref Ababa, 27, USM Alger – #3

Rayan Aït-Nouri, 25, Manchester City – #15

Zineddine Belaïd, 27, JS Kabylie – #5

Rafik Belghali, 24, Hellas Verona – #17

Ramy Bensebaini, 31, Borussia Dortmund – #21

Samir Chergui, 27, Paris FC – #26

Jaouen Hadjam, 23, BSC Young Boys – #13

Aïssa Mandi, 34, Lille – #2

Mohamed Amine Tougaï, 26, Espérance de Tunis – #4

Midfielders:

Houssem Aouar, 27, Al-Ittihad – #8

Nabil Bentaleb, 31, Lille – #19

Hichem Boudaoui, 26, Nice – #14

Farès Chaïbi, 23, Eintracht Frankfurt – #10

Ibrahim Maza, 20, Bayer Leverkusen – #22

Yacine Titraoui, 22, Royal Charleroi – #24

Ramiz Zerrouki, 28, Twente – #6

Forwards:

Mohamed Amine Amoura, 26, VfL Wolfsburg – #18

Nadhir Benbouali, 26, Gyori ETO FC – #12

Adil Boulbina, 23, Al-Duhail – #20

Farès Ghedjemis, 23, Frosinone – #25

Amine Gouiri, 26, Olympique de Marseille – #9

Anis Hadj Moussa, 24, Feyenoord – #11

Riyad Mahrez, 35, Al-Ahli – #7

Average Age: 26.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 167.2 lbs

Players to Keep An Eye On

ESPN’s Anirudh Menon wrote about players to keep an eye on for the Algerian national soccer team.

“Another fading superstar, Algeria’s finest, Riyad Mahrez, still has magic in his boots as he’s shown infrequently on the Asian stage with Al Ahli and more frequently with Algeria in qualification. To supplement his skill, there’s a forward on the other end of the experience spectrum: 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza. Of the pure trickster variety, Maza can be a lot of fun when in the mood, and it will be up to Petkovic to platform him in a manner that lets him do just that.

Meanwhile, in goal, a bearer of a famous surname will look to cut his own path. Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, recently committed to Algeria and has shown to be a capable No. 1 in goal. With the likes of Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Ait-Nouri at the back, Algeria are well set up to play the possession-heavy style Petkovic prefers.”

Algeria will play its matches in Group J. The Algerians open their World Cup on June 17 in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will take on defending champions Argentina. Five days later, they take on debutants Jordan in Santa Clara, California. For their final group stage match, they travel back to Kansas City to take on Austria on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Algeria Schedule: