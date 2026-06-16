Who Is the Referee for Argentina vs Algeria at World Cup 2026?

Defending champions Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 title defense against Algeria in a Group J clash in Kansas City. The match marks Argentina’s first appearance at the tournament since lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, while Algeria returns to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2014.

With Lionel Messi and Argentina looking to make a strong start, FIFA has appointed one of the most experienced officials in world football to oversee the contest. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of the match, adding another major World Cup assignment to his résumé.

Marciniak is a familiar figure for Argentina supporters. The 45-year-old officiated the memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, where Lionel Scaloni’s side secured its third world title after a dramatic penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 draw.

Szymon Marciniak Returns for Another Argentina FIFA World Cup Match

Marciniak is widely regarded as one of the leading referees in international football. He became a FIFA-listed referee in 2011 and is now working at his third FIFA World Cup.

According to tournament records, Marciniak officiated two matches at the 2018 World Cup and three matches during the 2022 edition. His most notable assignment came in the final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium.

The Polish official received praise for his management of the match, including several key decisions made during one of the most dramatic finals in World Cup history. Argentina eventually defeated France on penalties to lift the trophy.

This will not be Marciniak’s first World Cup match involving Argentina outside of the final. He also refereed Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Iceland during the 2018 group stage in Moscow. Lionel Messi missed a penalty in that match, and Marciniak issued no cards.

He was also the referee for Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. During that game, he showed two yellow cards.

Marciniak’s experience extends well beyond international tournaments. He officiated the 2023 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan and was also appointed as the fourth official for the UEFA EURO 2024 final between Spain and England.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) named Marciniak the World’s Best Referee in both 2022 and 2023.

Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Officials Confirmed

FIFA has confirmed the complete officiating team for the Group J encounter between Argentina and Algeria.

Marciniak will be assisted by fellow Polish officials Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh has been appointed fourth official, while Isaac Trevis will serve as reserve assistant referee.

The full list of match officials is:

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Assistant Referee 1: Tomasz Listkiewicz

Assistant Referee 2: Adam Kupsik

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh

Reserve Assistant Referee: Isaac Trevis

Marciniak arrives at the tournament with extensive experience. Across all competitions, he has officiated 712 matches. During those games, he has shown 2,894 yellow cards and 161 red cards.

Argentina enters the match as the defending world champion and is making its 18th World Cup appearance. Algeria, meanwhile, is playing in its fourth World Cup, its first since reaching the Round of 16 in 2014, where it lost to eventual champions Germany after extra time.

With significant attention focused on Lionel Messi and Argentina’s quest to retain the title, FIFA’s decision to appoint Marciniak ensures one of the sport’s most experienced referees will oversee the opening match of Group J, one of the most anticipated.