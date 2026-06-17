Argentina vs. Algeria: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction, & Odds for World Cup

Argentina will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 title defense on Tuesday night when Lionel Scaloni’s side takes on Algeria in a Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium. The reigning world champions arrive as one of the tournament favorites after topping the CONMEBOL qualifying table and winning three recent friendlies against Zambia, Honduras and Iceland by a combined 10-0 scoreline.

The match also carries added significance as it is expected to be Lionel Messi’s sixth and final World Cup appearance. The Inter Miami star returns fully fit after a recent hamstring issue and remains central to Argentina’s hopes of becoming only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Algeria, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The North African side qualified by winning Group G in the CAF and enters the tournament with confidence after strong recent performances. FOX Sports Research noted that “This matchup is closer than it seems,” while adding that “If these two get going early, Argentina should be able to take care of business,” referring to Messi and Julián Álvarez.

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina Into World Cup Title Defense

Argentina enters the match as the clear favorite, with FanDuel listing La Albiceleste at -260 on the moneyline and -310 to win Group J.

Scaloni’s squad combines experience and depth across the pitch. Messi is expected to start in attack alongside Lautaro Martínez and either Thiago Almada or another attacking option, while Julián Álvarez remains one of the team’s most dangerous forwards heading into the tournament.

Argentina’s recent defensive record has been equally impressive. The world champions have won seven straight matches and conceded just one goal during that stretch. SportsLine analyst Martin Green pointed to that form when discussing the matchup.

“Argentina have been excellent at the back, and I think Algeria will really struggle to break them down here,” Green said. “Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez have settled in well at center-back, and Mahrez is fantastic, but it’s hard to see him single-handedly getting past this Argentina defense for 90 minutes.”

Argentina Starting XI Lineup vs Algeria

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Argentina against Algeria.

Riyad Mahrez Headlines Algeria’s Return to the World Cup

Algeria is making its fourth World Cup appearance and first since reaching the Round of 16 in 2014, the best finish in the nation’s history.

The Fennecs qualified after winning eight of 10 CAF qualifying matches and boast an attack capable of causing problems. Captain Riyad Mahrez remains the team’s marquee name, while Amine Gouiri arrives in strong form after scoring four goals in his last four international appearances.

Ibrahim Maza, Mohamed El Amine Amoura and Anis Hadj Moussa provide additional attacking options for a squad that scored 24 goals during qualification, the second-highest total among African nations according to the information provided.

Algeria Starting XI Lineup vs Argentina

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Algeria against Argentina.

Argentina vs. Algeria Odds

Argentina: -260

-260 Algeria: +800

+800 Draw: +360

Spread

Argentina -1.5: +115

+115 Algeria +1.5: -150

Over/Under

Over 2.5: -104

-104 Under 2.5: -118

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App

Prediction

Argentina enters the tournament with momentum, defensive stability and one of the deepest squads in the competition. Algeria possesses enough attacking quality through Mahrez, Gouiri and Maza to create opportunities, but Argentina’s recent form makes the defending champions difficult to pick against.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Algeria.