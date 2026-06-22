Lionel Messi Could Make World Cup History in Argentina vs. Austria

Lionel Messi has another piece of World Cup history within reach.

The Argentina captain enters the June 22 match against Austria tied with Germany legend Miroslav Klose for the most goals in men’s World Cup history. Messi has 16, matching Klose’s long-standing record after scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria to open the 2026 tournament. One more goal would give Messi the record outright.

That turns Argentina’s Group J match in Arlington, Texas, into more than a defending champion’s second step through the group stage. It could become the day Messi stands alone on one of soccer’s most famous all-time lists.

Lionel Messi Is One Goal Away From Passing Miroslav Klose

Klose has held the men’s World Cup scoring mark since 2014, when he moved to 16 goals during Germany’s title-winning run in Brazil. Messi, now 38, reached that number in his sixth World Cup appearance, punctuating Argentina’s opener with his first career World Cup hat trick.

Messi’s three goals against Algeria brought him level with Klose at the top of the all-time World Cup scorers list. Brazil’s Ronaldo sits just behind them with 15, while France star Kylian Mbappé has continued his own climb and entered the tournament’s early stages close enough to make the chase active, not historical.

That is part of what makes this moment bigger than a ceremonial milestone. Messi is not just adding to a completed résumé. He is trying to separate himself from Klose while Argentina is still defending its title, and while Mbappé remains close enough to keep pressure on the record race.

Messi already owns a crowded list of Argentina and World Cup achievements, but the all-time goals record would carry a different weight. It is simple, permanent and instantly understood: no man has scored more World Cup goals.

Argentina vs. Austria Carries Knockout Stakes, Too

The record chase is the headline, but Argentina also has group-stage business to finish.

Argentina and Austria entered the match tied atop Group J with three points each. If the match does not end in a draw, the winner will clinch a spot in the knockout round.

That gives Argentina two layers of urgency. A win would push the defending champions toward control of the group, while a Messi goal would move the 2022 World Cup winner past Klose on the sport’s biggest stage.

Austria is not just the opponent on Messi’s record watch. Ralf Rangnick’s team opened with a 3-1 win over Jordan, and arrived with its own chance to take a major step toward the knockout rounds.

That matters because Argentina’s path to another deep run will not be judged only by Messi’s individual records. Lionel Scaloni’s team still has to manage minutes, rhythm and attacking balance through an expanded tournament. If Messi scores and Argentina wins, the story becomes both historic and practical: the captain gets the record, and the defending champions get closer to the bracket.

Messi’s Record Chase Is Still Happening in Real Time

The unusual part of this chase is that it is happening while the tournament is still moving around him.

Messi’s hat trick against Algeria changed the all-time table immediately. A goal against Austria would change it again. And with Mbappé still active in the same tournament, the record may not feel settled even if Messi takes it.

For Argentina fans, though, the moment would be hard to top. Messi ended the country’s long wait for a third World Cup title in 2022. Four years later, he is back with a chance to put his name alone above every men’s World Cup scorer in history.

The equation against Austria is simple: one Messi goal, one record broken.