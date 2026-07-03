Argentina vs Cape Verde Weather Delay: When Will the World Cup Match Resume in Miami?

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde could be delayed before kickoff due to severe weather in Miami. Thunderstorms have been forecast around the Miami Stadium, prompting concerns that the knockout fixture may not begin as scheduled.

FIFA was expected to provide an official update shortly before kickoff as both teams completed their final preparations. The weather has added uncertainty to one of the most anticipated Round of 32 matches, with defending world champions Argentina looking to continue their title defense against World Cup debutants Cape Verde.

FIFA Monitors Thunderstorms Before Argentina vs Cape Verde

The biggest talking point ahead of kickoff quickly shifted away from football after weather forecasts predicted thunderstorms in the Miami area.

Reports indicated that FIFA was assessing conditions before confirming whether the match would start on time. An official update was expected within minutes as organizers monitored lightning and severe weather around the stadium.

If play is delayed, both teams will remain on standby until FIFA determines it is safe for players, officials and supporters to proceed. As of the latest update, no revised kickoff time had been announced.

The potential interruption comes before one of the tournament’s most intriguing knockout fixtures.

Argentina enters the match as the defending World Cup champion and a favorite to lift the trophy again. Lionel Messi is expected to lead Lionel Scaloni’s side as they seek a place in the Round of 16.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, continues one of the surprise stories of the tournament.

Making its World Cup debut, the African nation advanced from the group stage after earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their 0-0 draw against the European champions was widely viewed as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, despite not winning.

Lionel Messi Faces Cape Verde’s Historic World Cup Underdogs

Whenever the match begins, attention will center on the duel between Messi and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as one of the breakout performers of the World Cup despite entering the tournament as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Portuguese club Chaves.

Cape Verde’s journey to this stage has been remarkable.

The country’s football federation was formed only in 1982 before becoming a FIFA member in 1986, the same year Argentina won its second World Cup title.

The Blue Sharks qualified for their first FIFA World Cup after finishing ahead of Cameroon during African qualifying. They also became the smallest nation by population ever to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

According to Transfermarkt figures included in pre-match analysis, Cape Verde’s entire squad is valued at approximately €54.5 million, while Argentina’s squad is valued at roughly €807.5 million.

Argentina’s starting lineup alone carries a significantly higher market value than Cape Verde’s entire team.

Messi headlines a squad filled with established international stars, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul joins him as one of the team’s Major League Soccer representatives through Inter Miami. Most of Argentina’s remaining players compete across Europe’s top five leagues.

Cape Verde relies heavily on players based throughout Europe, with Villarreal defender Logan Costa representing the country’s only player from one of Europe’s top five domestic leagues.

Despite the gap in experience, history and squad value, Cape Verde has already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout rounds in its first World Cup appearance.

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to the Round of 16.

For now, however, kickoff remains dependent on the weather. Players, coaches and supporters await FIFA’s official decision as thunderstorms threaten to temporarily delay Argentina’s pursuit of another World Cup title and Cape Verde’s bid to extend its fairytale run.