Argentina vs Honduras Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina are in action against Honduras in an international friendly at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, as Lionel Scaloni’s side continues its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The defending world champions entered the match looking to extend their winning run and build momentum ahead of their World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16. While much of the attention before kickoff focused on Lionel Messi’s fitness, the Inter Miami star was not included in Argentina’s starting lineup, though he is available as a substitute.

Messi’s status has been a major talking point after the 38-year-old recently dealt with muscle fatigue. Ahead of the match, Scaloni provided a positive update on the Argentina captain.

“Leo is doing well,” Scaloni said. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.”

Lionel Messi Starts on Bench for Argentina Against Honduras

Messi is not in Argentina’s starting XI for the friendly against Honduras.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is available as a substitute after returning to full team training on Friday. Argentina appears to be taking a cautious approach with its captain as the World Cup approaches.

Scaloni said before the match: “He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility.”

Thiago Almada has taken Messi’s place in the starting lineup, while veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi captains the side.

Argentina and Honduras Confirmed Starting Lineups

Argentina’s confirmed lineup:

Argentina XI: Juan Musso; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco; Giovanni Lo Celso; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Rodrigo De Paul and Messi both begin the match on the bench.

Honduras’ confirmed lineup:

Honduras XI: Edrick Menjivar; Carlos Melendez, Joseph Rosales, Denil Maldonado, G. Sacaza; Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodriguez, D. Moncada; Rigoberto Rivas, Jorge Benguche, Luis Palma.

Luis Palma leads the attack for Honduras as they face the reigning world champions.

Lionel Scaloni Managing Squad Ahead of FIFA World Cup

The friendly is one of Argentina’s final opportunities to prepare for the World Cup.

Several players are being closely monitored ahead of the tournament, including Messi, who left an Inter Miami match last month with left hamstring fatigue.

Scaloni indicated that Argentina’s priority is ensuring the captain is fully fit for the World Cup.

“Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important,” Scaloni said. “He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.”

Argentina will also face Iceland in another friendly before opening its World Cup campaign against Algeria.

Argentina Looking to Continue Strong Form

Argentina entered the Honduras match after winning five consecutive games and conceding just one goal during that stretch.

Lautaro Martinez leads the line in Messi’s absence from the starting XI, while Thiago Almada, Giovanni Lo Celso and Giuliano Simeone are among the players given an opportunity from kickoff.

For Honduras, the friendly offers a valuable test against the reigning world champions as the match unfolds in Texas.

Stay tuned for live score updates, goals, key moments and post-match reaction from Argentina vs Honduras.