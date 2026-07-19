Argentina striker Julián Álvarez has already made it clear he wants to leave his club, Atlético Madrid, after the 2026 World Cup, with multiple teams showing interest in him.

“Sources have told ESPN that Álvarez, who is currently at the World Cup with Argentina, would prefer a move to Barca of all the options available to him,” ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens wrote.

However, Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is trying to shut down any potential move to sell Álvarez to Barca, saying, “Please, just let it go. We do not want to sell Julián Álvarez, and we are not going to sell him. Stop insisting.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a few comments to say regarding Marín’s comments regarding Álvarez:

“A big club allow can not allow unhappy players in their squad. At Barcelona, this will never happen. There are many cases where it’s been said that a player won’t go to a team, but then he ended up going… I don’t want to mention examples. We have made a very good offer for Julián Álvarez. After the World Cup we will announce when it expires.”

However, there’s another suitor in the mix.

Argentina’s Julián Álvarez Drawing Major Transfer News Amid World Cup Final

According to TalkSPORT, Arsenal are interested in signing Julián Álvarez, going as far as to include Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres as part of a player-exchange offer.

“The LaLiga club are reported to hold interest in Gyökeres, 28, but a move could be difficult as the Gunners are yet to step up their pursuit of Álvarez, who has identified Barcelona as his preferred destination and whose transfer would cost upward of €150 million,” ESPN wrote. “Gyökeres scored 14 goals in 36 Premier League matches last season, but he could be among the players replaced by manager Mikel Arteta this summer.”

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth also reported that Arsenal has held initial talks with Atlético Madrid over a potential move for Álvarez, and while those talks haven’t turned into any formal negotiations, don’t sleep on Arsenal as a potential landing spot for Argentina’s No. 9.

Does Arsenal Have A Chance of Signing Álvarez?

Current Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta previously held the same role at Atlético Madrid and was still at the club when Julián Álvarez joined Diego Simeone’s squad from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that the club’s original offer for Álvarez remains on the table should Atlético reconsider, and reports suggest the Catalans could submit an improved bid after the World Cup. That said, Laporta also made clear Barcelona’s approach isn’t “unlimited,” and the club could eventually run out of patience and pivot to other targets.

If Barcelona does move on, Arsenal could emerge as the biggest player in the Álvarez sweepstakes.

“With regards to Alvarez, Argentine outlet Clarin has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side are following every movement concerning Alvarez’s future, and will position themselves as a credible alternative should Barcelona be unable to strike a deal,” Football London’s Raff Tindale wrote.

“Whether Gyökeres will be used to enhance any potential offer is another matter. Arsenal paid close to £55million for the Swede last summer and would likely be reluctant to admit that investment was misplaced by reducing him to a bargaining chip in their pursuit of another – albeit more accomplished – striker.”