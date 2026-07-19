Argentina vs. Spain Free Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Final for Free

Fans looking for a free live stream of today’s Argentina-Spain game have several different options to watch the World Cup final. As a reminder, the Argentina-Spain game is on TV on Fox.

With an antenna, fans can watch the game for free as a cable or streaming subscription is not needed. There are additional viewing options that allows fans to stream the World Cup final for free if this is not an option.

Fox is offering a free three-day trial for their Fox One streaming service. Fans will need to be sure to cancel the trial within the three-day window to avoid being charged.

The Fox One monthly rate is $19.99 for fans interested in the full service. There is also an introductory offer where viewers can sign up for the first month of Fox One and get the second month free.

This means fans get two months of Fox One for $19.99.

There are additional free streaming options as well. Here’s a look at how to watch the World Cup final for free.

Fans Can Start a Free Trial to Fox One or Fubo to Watch the Spain-Argentina Game

Another free trial option for fans looking to watch the Spain-Argentina game is Fubo. Fans can sign up for a free five-day trial of Fubo.

This is more like an alternative option to cable, satellite and streaming services like YouTube TV. Fans will get access to Fox along with other channels during the trial.

Viewers will need to cancel their subscription before the five-day trial ends to avoid being charged the monthly rate.

Leo Messi on Lamine Yamal: ‘That Picture, It Was Crazy’

Both teams held a unique press conference at Fanatics Fest in New York City. Lionel Messi was asked by Tom Brady about the viral photo with Lamine Yamal.

Messi described the old photo as “crazy” while adding Argentina is preparing to face more than just Yamal.

“He’s only 19 years old, and he has all of his future ahead,” Messi noted. “He has the opportunity to make history, but we’re also going to give it our best. That picture, it was crazy. Him as a baby, and now we are facing each other.

“So once again, what a crazy picture. Again, I just wish him the best of luck. And he’s part of the Barcelona as well,” Messi continued.

“And we are going to try to give him the best match possible. And Lamine is not the only great player that Spain has. So again, we will give it our best.”

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente: ‘Messi Is an Unrepeatable Player’

It is tempting to compare the two players, but Yamal is just getting started in what will hopefully be a lengthy career. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente warns people of comparing Yamal with the expectations of Messi’s career.

“Messi is an unrepeatable player,” De la Fuente remarked, per USA Today. “Lamine has to be Lamine. The best way we can help him is supporting him, helping him be the Lamine we’ve known because he has an exceptional future.”