Argentina vs Austria Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Austria’s on Monday in a crucial Group J match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina vs Austria showdown arrived with both nations carrying momentum from impressive opening victories and an opportunity to move closer to qualification for the Round of 32.

Argentina entered the contest as defending world champions after a commanding win over Algeria, while Austria arrived full of confidence following their victory against Jordan. With first place in Group J potentially on the line, the stakes were high in this Argentina vs Austria encounter at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Argentina vs Austria Match Context

The buildup to Argentina vs Austria centered on the outstanding form of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The veteran forward opened the tournament with a hat-trick against the Algerian national football team, moving level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals.

Austria also impressed in their opening match, defeating the Jordan national football team 3–1. Under Ralf Rangnick, Austria continued to rely on an organized pressing system that has become a trademark of the team.

Pre-match projections favored Argentina, with analysts giving the South American side a significantly higher probability of victory. However, Austria’s energetic style and strong start to the tournament suggested a competitive contest.

Key Players

Argentina looked to stars such as Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernández alongside Messi.

Austria relied on experienced names, including David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

With both teams aiming to take control of Group J, this Argentina vs Austria clash promised to be one of the standout matches of the tournament’s second round of group-stage fixtures.