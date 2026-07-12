Argentina vs Switzerland Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina’s national football team faced Switzerland’s national football team in the final quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Argentina vs Switzerland attracted global attention as both teams entered the knockout clash unbeaten in the tournament.

Argentina arrived after surviving two difficult knockout matches, while Switzerland reached the last eight through disciplined defending and a penalty shootout victory. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, Argentina vs Switzerland promised another high-stakes World Cup battle between two teams enjoying impressive campaigns.

Argentina vs Switzerland Road to the Quarter-finals

The buildup to Argentina vs Switzerland highlighted the contrasting paths taken by both nations. Argentina topped Group J after victories over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan before edging Cape Verde 3–2 after extra time. They then produced a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat Egypt 3–2 in the Round of 16.

Switzerland also finished first in its group without suffering a defeat. They beat Algeria 2–0 in the Round of 32 before eliminating Colombia 4–3 on penalties following a goalless draw in the next round.

History also favored Argentina. Switzerland had never defeated La Albiceleste in seven previous meetings, including Argentina’s 1–0 extra-time victory in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Key Players and Team News

Lionel Messi entered the match in outstanding form after scoring eight goals across five consecutive World Cup matches, putting himself among the tournament’s leading scorers.

Switzerland looked to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and a disciplined defense that had not trailed at any point during the tournament. However, the Swiss were without injured midfielder Johan Manzambi, a significant setback.

With Argentina chasing another World Cup semi-final appearance and Switzerland seeking a historic breakthrough, the match between the two carried enormous importance in Kansas City.

Full-Time Update

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium to book their place in the semifinals. Lionel Messi inspired the defending champions, while a controversial VAR decision and two extra-time goals proved decisive.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Switzerland start brightly, enjoying early possession inside Argentina’s half.

3′ Goal Kick – Argentina: Dan Ndoye’s cross sails wide of the target.

8′ Corner – Argentina: Lionel Messi wins Argentina’s first corner after skillful play on the wing.

10′ Goal – Argentina 1-0 Switzerland: Messi’s corner finds Alexis Mac Allister, who powers a header beyond Gregor Kobel.

19′ Throw-In – Switzerland: Manuel Akanji clears Rodrigo De Paul’s pass to halt an Argentine attack.

24′ Chance – Switzerland: Breel Embolo breaks through, but Emiliano Martínez rushes out to make an excellent block before the ball goes behind for a corner.

30′ Hydration Break: Play pauses due to the hot conditions.

38′ Offside – Argentina: Lautaro Martínez is flagged after straying beyond the Swiss defense.

45+2′ Half-Time: Argentina lead 1-0 at the break.

46′ Second Half Begins: Both teams return without making changes.

51′ Chance – Argentina: Nahuel Molina is played through by Messi but shoots wide.

58′ Corner – Switzerland: Swiss pressure ends with a blocked effort and a corner.

63′ Yellow Card – Switzerland: Breel Embolo is cautioned for a tactical foul.

67′ Goal – Argentina 1-1 Switzerland: Dan Ndoye finishes Ricardo Rodríguez’s pass with a low strike to level the match.

71′ Red Card – Switzerland: After a VAR review, Breel Embolo receives a second yellow card for simulation. Leandro Paredes’ initial booking is rescinded, leaving Switzerland with 10 men.

75′ Hydration Break: Play stops for the cooling break.

75′ Substitution – Switzerland: Silvan Widmer comes on to strengthen the defense.

82′ Substitutions – Argentina: Julián Álvarez and Thiago Almada enter the match.

89′ Chance – Argentina: Alexis Mac Allister heads narrowly wide.

90+2′ Chance – Argentina: Messi’s low shot misses the post by inches.

90+5′ Full Time: Switzerland hold on with 10 men to force extra time.

96′ Corner – Argentina: Consecutive corners pile pressure on the Swiss defense.

102′ Offside – Argentina: Julián Álvarez is caught offside.

105′ Substitution – Argentina: José Manuel López is introduced.

112′ Goal – Argentina 2-1 Switzerland: José Manuel López lays the ball off for Julián Álvarez, who curls a brilliant strike into the top corner.

117′ Throw-In – Argentina: The defending champions keep possession near the corner flag to run down the clock.

120+1′ Goal – Argentina 3-1 Switzerland: Thiago Almada’s shot is saved by Gregor Kobel, but Lautaro Martínez converts the rebound to seal Argentina’s place in the semifinals.