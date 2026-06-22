Argentina World Cup Schedule: Who & When Does Messi Play in Next Round?

Argentina has punched their ticket to the Round of 32 in the World Cup. If Algeria defeats Jordan, Argentina will officially win Group J.

Regardless, Argentina stands a good chance of winning the group thanks to the team’s six points. Argentina’s next game is the final Group Stage match versus Jordan on Saturday, June 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Yet, the game may not impact Argentina’s standings. Argentina’s schedule for the next round has not been set but let’s examine the potential opponents.

The Athletic’s computer model gives Argentina a 99% chance to win Group J. This would mean Argentina’s Round of 32 match would be on July 3, in Miami.

The game would take place at Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium during the World Cup) on July 3, at 6 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Let’s take a look at Argentina’s potential opponents and upcoming World Cup schedule.

Argentina’s Round of 32 Opponent Will Likely Be Either Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia

In this scenario as the Group J winner, Argentina’s opponent would be the Group H runner-up. Fan favorite Cape Verde has a 55% of facing Argentina in the Round of 32, per The Athletic.

Saudi Arabia has a 29% chance of taking on Lionel Messi in the next round, while Spain has a slim 10% chance of facing Argentina in what would be a heavyweight clash.

Messi Breaks World Cup Record for Most Goals With 18

Messi made history as the new World Cup all-time leading goal scorer and added an extra score for good measure. The Argentina star scored a second goal in stoppage time against Austria to bring his number to 18 in the World Cup.

Now, Messi’s Argentina squad must play their final Group Stage match against Jordan. Yet, the pressure is off with Argentina already punching their ticket to the next round.

Argentina’s Ticket Prices for Likely Round of 32 Game Are Already Topping $3,300

Time will tell who and when Argentina will play in the next round. Yet, fans are already reacting to the news by scooping up tickets.

Messi has a large fan base in South Florida as the face of Inter Miami. While the Round of 32 match is not official, tickets are already topping $3,300 just to get into the game in Miami on FIFA’s resale platform.

Messi on Breaking World Cup Record: ‘It Would Allow Us To Be Relaxed to What’s Ahead’

Messi’s record is only going to grow, especially if Argentina makes a deep run in the FIFA tournament. The soccer icon admitted to feeling more “relaxed” after breaking the record.

After a hat trick in Argentina’s opening match, Messi now has five goals in Argentina’s first two games.

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi said, per ESPN. “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead.

“All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates.”

Argetina’s players are likely focused on the task at hand, but it is okay for fans to look ahead. If Argentina is able to win their Round of 32 match, Belgium, Australia or Paraguay are among the potential Round of 16 opponents.