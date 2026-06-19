Who Are the Best Players on Australia’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Australia arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a balanced squad built around experienced leaders and emerging talent playing their club football in leagues around the globe. While the Socceroos rely on a collective approach, a handful of players stand above the rest as the team’s most important figures.

These are the players most likely to have a say in how far the Socceroos advance at the 2026 World Cup.

Nestory Irankunda: Australia’s Explosive X-Factor

At 20, and already drawing attention from across the globe, Nestory Irankunda is the player Australia’s opponents will be forced to focus their defense on stopping. Born in Kigoma, Tanzania, on Feb. 9, 2006, he came through youth football in South Australia before landing at Bayern Munich’s academy, a leap that announced him to the world before he had played a senior professional minute, according to Transfermarkt.

A loan stint in Switzerland with Grasshopper Club Zürich honed his developing talents further, and in July 2025 he signed a five-year deal with EFL Championship club Watford. His debut season there featured multiple goals and assists, including strikes that drew Goal of the Season recognition, per ESPN.

The 15-cap winger operates primarily from the right but has also been deployed centrally as a striker under head coach Tony Popovic. His explosive pace, punishing long-range shooting and close-control dribbling dismantle high defensive lines, a combination that makes him the Socceroos’ most unpredictable weapon, according to analysis by Jake Rosengarten of Football360.

Jackson Irvine: Heart of Australia’s Midfield

Jackson Irvine has been the Socceroos’ engine through two previous World Cups, and at 33 he arrives in the United States with more responsibility than ever. The Melbourne-born central midfielder now captains FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga, a club that punches well above its weight and demands exactly the kind of box-to-box intensity Irvine delivers across every 90 minutes, according to his profile on Transfermarkt.

With 82 caps, Irvine reads tactical shifts quickly, contributes defensively without abandoning forward runs into the box, and sets tempo in the middle under Popovic’s system, a setup built around inverted wide attackers and overlapping wing-backs that demands intelligence from its central figures, according to Football360.

Australia needs him healthy and authoritative for every Group D minute.

Harry Souttar: Australia’s Defensive Cornerstone

Harry Souttar is Australia’s tallest-ever outfield player at 6-foot-6 and, at this point, arguably its most battle-tested one. The 27-year-old center back, born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and eligible for Australia through his Western Australia-born mother, has made a habit of defying injuries at the worst possible moments, somehow arriving healthy anyway, according to the Socceroos official squad page.

In 2022 he raced back from an ACL rupture to star at the Qatar World Cup. This time, an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for 18 months, reducing his club appearances at Leicester City to just two before tournament kickoff. He returned anyway. Thirty-seven caps and 11 international goals, an extraordinary figure for a central defender, show how dangerous Souttar can be at set pieces, a weapon Australia will need to rely upon if it hopes to get out of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Popovic’s backline depends on Souttar’s composure, aerial dominance and ability to organize those around him. With Alessandro Circati still building experience and Lucas Herrington only 18, Souttar is the irreplaceable anchor in a defense that must hold against the United States and Paraguay across its next two critical group-stage matches.