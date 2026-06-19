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Australia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 13: Players of Australia pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place Vancouver on June 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Australia is off to a hot start in the World Cup after a 2-0 win against Türkiye and will face a huge test against the host nation, the United States, on Friday, June 19th at 12 pm Pacific Time.

The switch from manager Graham Arnold to Tony Popovic looks to have reinvigorated the Aussies, and they’ll be a major challenge for the US.

That said, here’s a full list of Australia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Australia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Australia World Cup squad, also known as the Socceroos.

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Beach

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 13: Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach celebrates victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place Vancouver on June 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Patrick Beach, 22 (age), Melbourne City (club), – #18 (kit number)

Paul Izzo, 31, Randers FC – #12

Mathew Ryan, 34, Levante UD – #1

Defenders:

Harry Souttar

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 13: Harry Souttar #19 of Australia celebrates the team’s 2-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place Vancouver on June 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aziz Behich, 35, Melbourne City – #16

Jordan Bos, 23, Feyenoord – #5

Cameron Burgess, 30, Swansea City – #21

Alessandro Circati, 22, Parma Calcio 1913 – #3

Milos Degenek, 32, APOEL FC – #2

Jason Geria, 33, Albirex Niigata – #6

Lucas Herrington, 18, Colorado Rapids – #25

Harry Souttar, 27, Leicester City – #19

Kai Trewin, 25, New York City FC – #15

Midfielders:

Connor Metcalfe

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 13: Connor Metcalfe #8 of Australia celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place Vancouver on June 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Cameron Devlin, 28, Hearts – #14

Jackson Irvine, 33, St. Pauli – #22

Jacob Italiano, 24, Grazer AK – #4

Connor Metcalfe, 26, St. Pauli – #8

Awer Mabil, 30, CD Castellón – #11

Aiden O’Neil, 27, New York City FC – #13

Paul Okon-Engstler, 21, Sydney FC – #24

Forwards:

Mohamed Toure

GettyVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 13: Mohamed Toure of Australia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place Vancouver on June 13, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Ajdin Hrustic, 29, Heracles Almelo – #10

Nestory Irankunda, 20, Watford – #17

Mathew Leckie, 35, Melbourne City – #7

Mohamed Toure, 22, Norwich City – #9

Nishan Velupillay, 25, Melbourne Victory – #23

Cristian Volpato, 22, Sassuolo – #20

Tete Yengi, 25, Machida Zelvia – #26

Average Age: 26.9 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 173.7 lbs

Manager Tony Popovic Comments on the Win

Tony Popovic certainly has his squad ready to compete and made some comments after the 2-0 win.

“An outstanding defensive display from the whole squad, the players that came on as well. Very resilient, desperate around the box, putting their bodies on the line, and that’s what’s required to win a game in the World Cup. Regardless of who you’re playing, it’s the World Cup, so everything is difficult. We kept that focus, we kept our discipline and concentration, and Patrick had to make some saves. He was wonderful as well, a young keeper.”

Popovic also knows it could be a shock to many about Australia’s performance, but the win doesn’t surprise his squad.

“They were maybe shocks for a lot of people, but not shocks within our playing group or staff. Because we’re all working together every day, and we can see the quality of these young boys. We’ve got Mo Toure, Nestory, Junior – Okon, Patrick Beach, and many more. It’s a team selected to perform well. You never know the result, of course. We’re at a World Cup, but for me, it’s the performance. The result is the satisfaction and the outcome. But, regardless of the result, it was the right decision.”

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Australia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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