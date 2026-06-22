Who Are the Best Players on Austria’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Austria arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with one of the deepest squads in its modern history, led by veteran defender David Alaba, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and midfielder Konrad Laimer.

After years of near misses on the international stage, Austria enters the World Cup with an experienced core and enough Bundesliga and Champions League pedigree to challenge higher-profile nations.

Head coach Ralf Rangnick has built his side around aggressive pressing and tactical organization, principles that have defined his career and now power a squad returning to the global stage for the first time since 1998, according to FIFA.com.

David Alaba Leads as Captain

Few players carry the symbolic and tactical weight Alaba does for this Austrian side. Born in Vienna on June 24, 1992, he rose through Austria Wien and Bayern Munich before joining Real Madrid, where he added UEFA Champions League titles to a résumé already filled with club honors.

He’s Austria’s most-capped outfield player, a captain in the truest sense, someone who processes the game at a different speed than almost everyone around him. His ability to operate across the backline or step into midfield gives Rangnick tactical flexibility few other nations can match at this tournament.

At Real Madrid, Alaba has remained a consistent squad contributor despite navigating injury setbacks, maintaining his standing as one of world football’s most complete ball-playing defenders.

Marcel Sabitzer Powers Austria’s Midfield

Sabitzer, born March 17, 1994, in Wels, has been building toward a moment like this for years. After coming through Admira Wacker and Rapid Wien, he established himself as a box-to-box midfielder at RB Leipzig before moving through Borussia Dortmund and other elite club environments.

Sabitzer’s work rate is elite. His long-range shooting is a genuine threat. And the ability to arrive late into dangerous areas, timing runs that most midfielders miss entirely, makes him perhaps the most dangerous Austrian player in the attacking third.

In Rangnick’s pressing system, Sabitzer has become essential. His stamina and tactical discipline make the coach’s tactics function, and his contributions in recent qualifying and tournament play have only reinforced his standing as one of Austria’s most influential players at the 2026 World Cup.

Konrad Laimer Brings Bayern Munich Intensity

Laimer doesn’t collect the headlines the way Alaba does, but within Rangnick’s system he may be the most difficult player to replace. Born May 27, 1997, in Salzburg, he developed through Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig before earning his spot at Bayern Munich, where pressing intensity and positional discipline are baseline requirements.

The Austrian Footballer of the Year award reflects what those inside the game already know: Laimer is the kind of midfielder coaches build systems around. His interception numbers, pressing triggers and forward runs into attack give Austria a dimension that doesn’t show up cleanly in the stat sheet but shapes every match Austria plays.

With Alaba directing from the back and Sabitzer providing creative thrust, Laimer is the connective piece — the player whose energy and defensive solidity lets the other two take risks.