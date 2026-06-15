How To Watch Belgium vs. Egypt: TV Channel, Free Live Stream and Kickoff Time

Belgium opens its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday with a Group G clash against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle, as two of the group’s strongest teams meet in a key early test.

The match features several high-profile players, including Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, winger Jeremy Doku and Egypt star Mohamed Salah. For Salah, who turns 34 on matchday, the tournament could represent his final opportunity to make an impact on the World Cup stage after Egypt failed to win a match in its previous appearances.

Belgium enters the tournament looking to blend experienced veterans with a younger generation under head coach Rudi Garcia, while Egypt arrives under Hossam Hassan, aiming to build on a strong qualifying campaign. Ahead of the match, both teams know that a positive result could provide a major boost in the race to advance from Group G.

Belgium vs. Egypt: TV Channel, Live Stream and Kickoff Time

The Group G opener will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Date: Monday, June 15

Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Referee: Ramon Abatti (Brazil)

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on FOX, FOX One and Telemundo, with streaming available through Fubo.

In Canada, coverage will be available on TSN and RDS platforms. Viewers in Mexico can watch through ViX, while fans in the United Kingdom can follow the action on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Broadcast information by country:

United States: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo, Fubo

Canada: TSN, TSN+, RDS

Mexico: ViX

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Several international broadcasters are also offering free coverage, including the BBC in the United Kingdom and SBS On Demand in Australia.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah Lead Group G Showdown

The match brings together two of the Premier League era’s most accomplished players.

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne remains the centerpiece of Garcia’s squad alongside experienced stars such as Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois. The Red Devils are attempting to move beyond the disappointment of their 2022 World Cup exit while maintaining a balance between veteran leadership and emerging talent such as Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Similarly, Egypt’s hopes are once again centered on Mohamed Salah. The former Liverpool forward enters the tournament just two goals shy of Egypt’s all-time scoring record of 69 goals, currently held by national team coach Hossam Hassan.

For Egypt, this World Cup carries additional significance after missing the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Hassan has built a disciplined team designed to maximize the attacking qualities of Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet.

Belgium and Egypt Face Crucial Opening Match

While Belgium is viewed as the favorite in Group G, Egypt is also widely considered one of the biggest obstacles standing between the Red Devils and first place.

The remaining group fixtures against Iran and New Zealand are viewed as more manageable on paper, making Monday’s result particularly important.

Belgium enters the match ranked among the stronger teams in the competition and is expected to rely on its experience. Egypt, meanwhile, is still seeking its first-ever World Cup victory after previous appearances failed to produce a win.

Both sides understand that even a draw could prove valuable, but a victory would immediately strengthen their position in the race for the knockout rounds.

With De Bruyne leading Belgium and Salah carrying Egypt’s hopes, the Group G opener is set to be one of the most closely watched matches of the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.