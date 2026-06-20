Who Are the Best Players on the Netherlands’ 2026 World Cup Squad?

The Netherlands arrived at the 2026 World Cup with legitimate ambitions of ending a decades-long wait for a first men’s World Cup title. Their hopes rest on a blend of established stars, elite young talent and one of the tournament’s deepest squads.

From proven international veterans to emerging playmakers capable of changing a match in a single moment, these are the players most likely to determine how far the Dutch can advance this summer.

Head coach Ronald Koeman guided the Netherlands through UEFA qualifying unbeaten with six wins and two draws, 27 goals scored and just four conceded before bringing a 26-man roster to North America that ranks among the strongest in the field, according to FIFA.com. The squad entered Group F ranked eighth in the world, with three players standing out as the most important to Koeman’s chances of making a deep run into the knockout rounds.

Virgil van Dijk: The Netherlands’ Defensive Cornerstone

Born July 8, 1991, in Breda, van Dijk is 34 years old and serves as the Netherlands’ captain. His path to Liverpool, according to ESPN, ran through Celtic and Southampton before he became the anchor of one of England’s elite defenses and one of the most decorated center backs in European football.

Van Dijk started all 55 club matches for Liverpool in the 2025-26 season, a workload that underscores his durability, according to ESPN. At 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds, he combines aerial dominance and positional reading with the ability to start attacks from deep. Those qualities saw him ranked among the top 10 for buildup value across the entire Premier League, per analytics cited by ESPN’s Ryan O’Hanlon in the outlet’s ranking of the 50 best players at the 2026 World Cup. He scored for the Netherlands in its 2-2 draw against Japan on June 14.

Frenkie de Jong: High Energy in Dutch Midfield

Born May 12, 1997, in Arkel, de Jong entered this tournament with 66 senior caps and two international goals. He joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and has since won La Liga three times and the Copa del Rey twice, according to FC Barcelona, making 36 club appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

De Jong’s value to the Netherlands lies in his ability to control tempo and link midfield to attack, giving Koeman’s side a dependable foundation across all phases of the game. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he played five times, scored once in group play and played the full 120 minutes of the quarterfinal against Argentina.

“I spoke to Frenkie after the game and I think he is doing a lot of things right,” Koeman said after the Japan draw, as quoted by ESPN. “Tactically he is a very clever player.”

Cody Gakpo: Versatile Attacking Threat

Cody Gakpo, born May 7, 1999, in Eindhoven, is the Dutch squad’s deadliest attacking threat. A PSV academy product who joined Liverpool in January 2023, he won the Premier League title with the club in 2024-25, according to Liverpool FC. He scored twice — both penalties, including a stoppage-time winner — in a 2-1 friendly victory over Uzbekistan on June 8 to open the pre-tournament World Cup schedule.

Able to operate as a left winger or central striker, Gakpo’s versatility gives Koeman options few other managers at this tournament can match. His pace, left-footed finishing and hold-up play make him a consistent threat regardless of game state. Gakpo is a forward opposing defenses cannot afford to ignore from the opening whistle.