Who Are the Best Players on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup Team?

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2026 World Cup team combines experienced international veterans with players emerging from top European leagues. These are the standout stars most likely to shape Bosnia’s performance on soccer’s biggest stage.

Making its return to the World Cup spotlight, Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament with a roster capable of challenging opponents in Group B. Here are the players fans should know as the Dragons pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

Edin Džeko: Bosnia and Herzegovina’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Forty years old and still the most dangerous forward in Bosnian football history. Edin Džeko arrives at the 2026 World Cup as Bosnia’s captain, all-time leading scorer with 73 goals, and most-capped player at 148 appearances, according to Bundesliga.com. He is at least eight years older than every other player on the 26-man squad.

His club career spans Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina. A January 2026 move to Schalke 04 proved a good one with six goals in his first eight appearances helping the club back into the Bundesliga after a three-year absence.

His qualifying contribution included a late header equalizer against Wales in the playoff semifinal, keeping Bosnia alive before the Dragons advanced on penalties.

“I’m the oldest player, obviously, and the captain, which means you have a bigger responsibility, especially when a new generation is coming through,” Džeko said, quoted by Bundesliga.com. “I’m happy to be a captain of this great generation.”

Esmir Bajraktarević: Wisconsin Kid Who Knocked Out Italy

The defining image of Bosnia’s qualification belongs to a 21-year-old from Appleton, Wisconsin. Esmir Bajraktarević — nicknamed the “Milwaukee Messi” — stepped to the spot in a penalty shootout on March 31, slipped the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, and sent Bosnia to its second-ever World Cup, per FOX Sports.

Born to Bosnian parents who fled war, Bajraktarević developed through the New England Revolution system before a January 2025 move to PSV Eindhoven. He made 38 appearances across all competitions, contributing seven goals and five assists while winning two Eredivisie titles, according to FOX Sports. The transfer market values him at €8 million ahead of the tournament, according to Breaking the Lines.

He represented the United States at youth level and made one senior USMNT appearance before switching allegiance to Bosnia in 2024. “For Bosnia, it’s your own people,” he said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. He started in Bosnia’s Group B opener against Canada on June 12.

Ermedin Demirović: Bundesliga Goals and a Promise of Free Beer

Ermedin Demirović delivers at the club level and brings the personality to match. The 28-year-old VfB Stuttgart striker registered 12 goals in 17 starts during the 2025-26 Bundesliga season, helping Stuttgart claim fourth place and Champions League qualification, according to Bundesliga.com.

Born in Hamburg to Bosnian parents, Demirović played 115 minutes in Bosnia’s World Cup playoff win over Italy — the match ended 1-1 after extra time before Bosnia won 4-1 on penalties. He brings hold-up ability, relentless off-ball running, and the versatility to play as a lone striker or in tandem, according to Bundesliga.com.

Before the playoff, Demirović told Sky that beer would be on him for all of Stuttgart if Bosnia qualified. He kept his word. “I said I’d do it and I’m a man of my word. Drinks are on me,” he said, as quoted by Bundesliga.com. “Stuttgart, the drinks are on me!” Demirović started alongside Džeko in Bosnia’s Group B opener against Canada on June 12.