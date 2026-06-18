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Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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(From L) Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward #25 Jovo Lukic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defender #07 Amar Dedic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's midfielder #06 Benjamin Tahirovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's midfielder #13 Ivan Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defender #04 Tarik Muharemovic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward #20 Esmir Bajraktarevic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defender #18 Nikola Katic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward #15 Amar Memic, Bosnia-Herzegovina's goalkeeper #01 Nikola Vasilj, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defender #05 Sead Kolasinac and Bosnia-Herzegovina's forward #10 Ermedin Demirovic pose before the 2026 World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images)

Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina should have reason for optimism after the squad came away with one point in a 1-1 tie against host nation Canada to start their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Manager Sergej Barbarez took a cautious approach with star striker Eden Džeko since he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained back in March, but it could be time to give the 40-year-old a little more playing time.

That said, here’s a full list of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup squad, also known as Zmajevi.

Goalkeepers:

Nikola Vasilj

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 12: Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Mladen Jurkas, 18 (age), FK Borac Banja Luka (club) – #12

Nikola Vasilj, 30, FC St. Pauli – #1

Martin Zlomislic, 27, HNK Rijeka – #22

Defenders:

Amar Dedic

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 12: Ismael Kone #8 of Canada is challenged by Amar Dedic #7 of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Amar Dedic, 23, SL Benfica – #7

Dennis Hadzikadunic, 27, UC Sampdoria – #3

Nikola Katic, 29, FC Schalke 04 – #18

Sead Kolasinac, 32, Atalanta – #5

Arjan Malic, 20, SK Sturm Graz – #24

Tarik Muharemovic, 23, US Sassuolo – #4

Nihad Mujakic, 28, Gaziantep FK – #2

Stjepan Radeljic, 28, HNK Rijeka – #21

Midfielders:

Ivan Basic

GettyCanada’s midfielder #08 Ismael Kone (C) fights for the ball with Bosnia-Herzegovina’s midfielder #13 Ivan Basic during the 2026 World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Basic, 24, FC Astana – #13

Dzenis Burnic, 28, Karlsruher SC – #17

Armin Gigovic, 24, BSC Young Boys – #8

Amir Hadziahmetovic, 29, Hull City FC – #16

Ermin Mahmic, 21, FC Slovan Liberec – #16

Amar Memic, 25, FC Viktoria Plzeň – #15

Ivan Sunjic, 29, Pafos FC – #14

Benjamin Tahirovic, 23, Brøndby IF – #6

Forwards:

Kerim Alajbegovic

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 12: Kerim Alajbegovic #19 of Bosnia and Herzegovina controls the ball under pressure from Alistair Johnston #2 and Jonathan Osorio #21 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Kerim Alajbegovic, 18, FC Red Bull Salzburg – #19

Esmir Bajraktarevic, 21, PSV Eindhoven – #20

Samed Bazdar, 22, Jagiellonia Białystok – #9

Ermedin Demirovic, 28, VfB Stuttgart – #10

Edin Dzeko, 40, FC Schalke 04 – #11

Jovo Lukic, 27, Universitatea Cluj – #25

Haris Tabakovic, 31, Borussia Mönchengladbach – #23

Average Age: 26.0 Average Height: 6’1″ Average Weight: 172.5 lbs

Keep Staying on the Positive Side

ESPN’s Aaditya Narayan wrote more on how Bosnia-Herzegovina could have a solid chance of making it past the group stage if they continue their unbeaten streak.

“Bosnia are nine unbeaten now, with their last loss coming back in September. They have drawn seven and won two of their nine matches since. Bosnia have drawn each of their last six games — five of them by a 1-1 scoreline. Two of those 1-1s with critical in helping them be here at this tournament, as they drew 1-1 and then proceeded to beat Wales and Italy on penalties in the playoffs.

But now is the time that Bosnia will look to make some progress, by converting some of those draws into wins.”

Who knows, Bosnia could be a sneaky pick for the Round of 32.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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