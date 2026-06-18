Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina should have reason for optimism after the squad came away with one point in a 1-1 tie against host nation Canada to start their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Manager Sergej Barbarez took a cautious approach with star striker Eden Džeko since he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained back in March, but it could be time to give the 40-year-old a little more playing time.

That said, here’s a full list of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup squad, also known as Zmajevi.

Goalkeepers:

Mladen Jurkas, 18 (age), FK Borac Banja Luka (club) – #12

Nikola Vasilj, 30, FC St. Pauli – #1

Martin Zlomislic, 27, HNK Rijeka – #22

Defenders:

Amar Dedic, 23, SL Benfica – #7

Dennis Hadzikadunic, 27, UC Sampdoria – #3

Nikola Katic, 29, FC Schalke 04 – #18

Sead Kolasinac, 32, Atalanta – #5

Arjan Malic, 20, SK Sturm Graz – #24

Tarik Muharemovic, 23, US Sassuolo – #4

Nihad Mujakic, 28, Gaziantep FK – #2

Stjepan Radeljic, 28, HNK Rijeka – #21

Midfielders:

Ivan Basic, 24, FC Astana – #13

Dzenis Burnic, 28, Karlsruher SC – #17

Armin Gigovic, 24, BSC Young Boys – #8

Amir Hadziahmetovic, 29, Hull City FC – #16

Ermin Mahmic, 21, FC Slovan Liberec – #16

Amar Memic, 25, FC Viktoria Plzeň – #15

Ivan Sunjic, 29, Pafos FC – #14

Benjamin Tahirovic, 23, Brøndby IF – #6

Forwards:

Kerim Alajbegovic, 18, FC Red Bull Salzburg – #19

Esmir Bajraktarevic, 21, PSV Eindhoven – #20

Samed Bazdar, 22, Jagiellonia Białystok – #9

Ermedin Demirovic, 28, VfB Stuttgart – #10

Edin Dzeko, 40, FC Schalke 04 – #11

Jovo Lukic, 27, Universitatea Cluj – #25

Haris Tabakovic, 31, Borussia Mönchengladbach – #23

Average Age: 26.0 Average Height: 6’1″ Average Weight: 172.5 lbs

Keep Staying on the Positive Side

ESPN’s Aaditya Narayan wrote more on how Bosnia-Herzegovina could have a solid chance of making it past the group stage if they continue their unbeaten streak.

“Bosnia are nine unbeaten now, with their last loss coming back in September. They have drawn seven and won two of their nine matches since. Bosnia have drawn each of their last six games — five of them by a 1-1 scoreline. Two of those 1-1s with critical in helping them be here at this tournament, as they drew 1-1 and then proceeded to beat Wales and Italy on penalties in the playoffs.

But now is the time that Bosnia will look to make some progress, by converting some of those draws into wins.”

Who knows, Bosnia could be a sneaky pick for the Round of 32.