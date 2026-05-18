Brazil Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the twenty-third time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Brazil is the only country to play in every World Cup, holding the ultimate record of five championship titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 & 2002).
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the full squad earlier today. The Brazilian squad has many superstars playing across the world in the biggest competitions. Marquinhos and Casemiro split the captaincy as the core leaders of the Brazilian squad. Neymar, Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals, looks to break Brazil’s World Cup drought and finally lift the trophy after five unsuccessful campaigns. Other key players in the squad are Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Raphinha (Barcelona).
Full Squad Brazil For The 2026 FIFA World Cup
Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Gremio)
Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Danilo Santos (Botafogo)
Forwards: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth)
Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup
Brazil had an unexpectedly tough qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the South American qualifiers known by many as the toughest campaign in the world, the Brazilian side had to settle for fifth place. The group’s top six teams earned direct qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Group leader and defending champions Argentina ended the group with ten points more than the Seleção. The Brazilians started well with two wins in the first two games. After that, it went downhill, and they only took one point in four matches.
Brazil was able to turn it around, but after a 4-1 defeat in Buenos Aires against bitter rival Argentina, their head coach, Dorival Júnior, got sacked by the board. Two months later, Italian success coach Carlo Ancelotti was appointed to the job. With Ancelotti in charge, Brazil qualified on June 10, 2025, against Paraguay. Real Madrid’s superstar Vinícius Júnior scored the winning goal. Barcelona striker Raphinha was the top scorer for the Brazilians with five goals in the qualifiers. The Brazilians return to the United States 32 years after winning their fourth World Cup in Pasadena, California.
2026 FIFA World Cup
Brazil is one of the teams in Group C. The Seleçao open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against African champions Morocco. Six days later, they will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Haiti will be the opponent. Brazil’s final group stage match will be on June 24. In Miami Gardens, Florida, they will face Scotland. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.
Brazil Schedule
- June 13 – Morocco (6 pm EST)
- June 19 – Haiti (9 pm EST)
- June 24 – Scotland (6 pm EST)
Brazil Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup