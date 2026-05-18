Brazil Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the twenty-third time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Brazil is the only country to play in every World Cup, holding the ultimate record of five championship titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 & 2002).

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the full squad earlier today. The Brazilian squad has many superstars playing across the world in the biggest competitions. Marquinhos and Casemiro split the captaincy as the core leaders of the Brazilian squad. Neymar, Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals, looks to break Brazil’s World Cup drought and finally lift the trophy after five unsuccessful campaigns. Other key players in the squad are Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Raphinha (Barcelona).

Full Squad Brazil For The 2026 FIFA World Cup