Brazil vs. Morocco: Prediction, Odds & Starting 11 Lineups for World Cup

Brazil begins their World Cup campaign against Morocco at 6 p.m. Eastern in New Jersey on Saturday, June 13. Fans can watch the game on Fox.

Morocco enters the match as a sizable underdog. Brazil is a -145 favorite to win the game, per DraftKings. Morocco is a +450 underdog against Brazil, while a draw is listed at +270.



The over-under on goals is set at 2.5 with the over getting juice at +115, while the under is -145 in the latest soccer odds.

Let’s take a look at our prediction for the Brazil-Morocco games as well as the projected starting XI for each squad.

Brazil-Morocco Prediction: Brazil Wins First World Cup Game

Brazil is hoping that the sum of the parts can help the team make a deep World Cup run. To be clear, Brazil does not lack for star power with players like Vini Jr. and Raphinha on the squad.

Yet, the team’s hope to be a World Cup contender lies in the collective power of Brazil’s roster rather than past FIFA tournaments where the squad was a little more reliant on individual players.

Look for Brazil to get off on the right foot with a victory, but it will not be easy. Morocco is coming off a deep run in the 2022 World Cup.

We like Brazil to win, Raphinha to score a goal and the over on total goals in the match.

World Cup Pick: Brazil 3 Morocco 1

Brazil’s Projected Starting XI Lineup vs. Morocco

Heavy Sports will update this page with Brazil’s official starting XI once the lineup is announced closer to the match. Here’s a look at Brazil’s starting lineup in the team’s last friendly ahead of the World Cup.



As we await the official lineup, here’s a look at a projected Brazil starting XI.



Morocco’s Projected Starting XI Lineup vs. Brazil

Here’s a look at Morocco’s final starting XI ahead of the World Cup. We will update this post with the official starting lineup once it is released.



Is Neymar Playing Today for Brazil vs. Morocco?

Neymar continues to be a fan favorite, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact the star will make in the World Cup. The star will not play today against Morocco and could miss even more games.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible,” Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed, per Sports Illustrated. “The expectation is that he can rejoin the group [training] next week.”

Vini Jr. on Brazil: ‘Convinced That We Can Have a Great World Cup’

Vini Jr. heads into the World Cup with confidence. By Brazilian standards, the expectations may be a bit lower than other contenders, but it could work to the team’s advantage.

“Yes, the expectations are huge, and I understand that people want to see us return home with the trophy,” Vini Jr. told Gazzetta. “We got off to a poor start in qualifying, and it’s obvious that this has undermined the fans’ confidence.

“I know that many don’t see us as favorites to win, but now we’re all starting from scratch, and I, like my teammates, am convinced that we can have a great World Cup and perhaps bring the joy that all Brazilians have been waiting for.”