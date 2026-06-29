Brazil Dealt Unfortunate News Amid Japan World Cup Game

Brazil heads into the team’s World Cup showdown against Japan as a heavy favorite, but the team will not be at full strength. Striker Raphinha is not expected to play against Japan as the star did not travel with the team to Houston, per Sport’s Joaquim Piera.

Raphiha sustained a hamstring injury early in the World Cup, putting his status for future games in doubt.

“In order not to break his routine, as happened in the last meeting, he has not traveled with the (team), which flew to Houston yesterday,” Piera wrote in a June 28, 2026, story (translated). “He wants to save time from time to time, aware that every day can be vital.

“It made no sense to make a three-hour air travel and then not be able to follow the same routine as the rest of the team.”

Here’s what you need to know about Raphinha’s status moving forward in the World Cup.

Will Raphinha Play in Brazil’s Next Game if Brazil Defeats Japan?

Brazil will have their hands full against an impressive Japan squad. If Brazil is able to advance to the Round of 16, would Raphinha play in the next round?

According to Piera, a “most optimistic version” of Raphinha’s recovery leaves the door open for the star to play in the next game. Raphinha would have a bit more time to recover as Brazil’s next match, if the team defeats Japan, would be on Sunday, July 5.

“In the most optimistic version, and as long as Ancelotti’s team manages to pass the cut against the Japanese, Raphinha could reappear on Sunday, July 5, in New Jersey, in the round of 16, against the winner of the Ivory Coast-Norway,” Piera noted (translated).

“Nothing and no one is distracting the Barcelona player, who continues to work in intensive regime, which means three daily sessions, at Brazil’s headquarters in New Jersey.”

Brazil Star Raphinha on Injury: ‘I Will Do My Best to Recover as Soon as Possible’

Raphinha has previously indicated that he is aiming to return in the World Cup. If Brazil advances, the team would play the winner of the Norway-Ivory Coast match.

“I love my country, I love playing for the Seleção,” Raphinha noted, per insider Fabrizio Romano. “I will do my best to recover as soon as possible.

“I will stay with the team for sure to support and give my contribution.”