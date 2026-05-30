Brazil Get Good News on Neymar Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Brazil received a significant boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will remain in the squad despite a calf injury that initially cast doubt on his participation.

The Santos forward suffered a grade-two calf injury during a club match against Coritiba on May 17 and was subsequently ruled out of Brazil’s warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt. Medical evaluations raised concerns about his availability for the opening stages of the tournament.

However, Ancelotti has now made it clear that Brazil will not replace Neymar in the 26-man squad. The decision keeps one of the team’s most experienced players on track to feature during the World Cup, which begins for Brazil against Morocco on June 13.

Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Neymar Will Remain in Brazil’s World Cup Squad

Speaking before Brazil’s friendly against Panama, Ancelotti explained the situation surrounding Neymar’s recovery and confirmed the forward remains part of his plans.

“Before the squad announcement, we received a statement from Santos informing us that the player had an issue, an edema,” Ancelotti said.

“He was called up because, for the coaching staff, he had to be.”

The Brazil manager added that the medical staff is closely monitoring Neymar’s progress and remains optimistic about his recovery timeline.

“We believe he will recover as soon as possible, he is working well, he is in good spirits,” Ancelotti said.

“To be clear: he will be with us until the day he has recovered. We think he can make it for the first World Cup match. If he can’t make the first one, he will be ready for the second.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also shared Ancelotti’s stance, quoting the coach as saying: “We expect Neymar to be back in the first game vs Morocco or eventually on the following game.”

Ancelotti also ruled out any squad changes.

“We will NOT change anyone,” he said. “The chosen players are these and I don’t change plans. All these 26 will play the World Cup.”

The decision ends speculation that Brazil could replace Neymar before the tournament begins and signals the coaching staff’s confidence in his recovery.

Neymar Recovery Timeline Offers Encouragement for Brazil

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar previously confirmed the severity of Neymar’s injury after MRI examinations were conducted during the national team camp.

“He underwent all the medical exams and we finished with an MRI that identified a grade two muscle injury in his calf,” Lasmar said.

“He will continue his treatment but our expectation is that he will be cleared within two to three weeks.”

The injury forced Neymar to miss Brazil’s final preparations before the tournament. Still, the projected recovery window aligns with Ancelotti’s belief that the forward could return either for the opener against Morocco or shortly afterward.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro also urged patience regarding Neymar’s recovery.

“Regarding Neymar it was good the doctor came here so that there wouldn’t be so many questions because we know how great Neymar is,” Casemiro said.

“Neymar is an experienced player from the generation like mine. He is going to his fourth World Cup.”

The 34-year-old added that experience will be important for Brazil during the tournament.

“We know having that mix between experienced and the young players is important to win titles,” Casemiro said.

Neymar enters the tournament as one of the most accomplished players in Brazil’s history. He has scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances and has represented the national team at three previous World Cups.

While his immediate availability remains uncertain, Brazil’s coaching staff has made its position clear. Neymar will stay in the squad, continue treatment, and remain part of the team’s plans as the Selecao prepares for its World Cup opener against Morocco in New Jersey.