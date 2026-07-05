Brazil’s Next Game: Who & When Does Team Play Next in World Cup Schedule?

If Brazil is able to notch a win against Norway in the Round of 16, the team will advance to the quarterfinals. A loss would eliminate Brazil from the World Cup.

There are no more ties during the knockout stage of the World Cup. Who would Brazil play next if the team is able to defeat Norway?

Brazil would play their next game on Saturday, July 11, at 5 p.m. Eastern in Miami on Fox. The team’s next opponent would be the winner of the Mexico-England game.

Here’s what you need to know about Brazil’s potential World Cup schedule.

Brazil Schedule: Team Could Face England or Mexico in the Next Round of World Cup

If Brazil faces England, the team would likely be a slight underdog in the quarterfinal matchup. Heading into the Round of 16 matches, England’s odds to win the World Cup were listed at +950, per ESPN, the fifth highest among teams.

These odds are higher than Brazil’s 11 to 1 chances, which ranks fifth among teams. Brazil would be favored against Mexico if both teams advance.

Mexico’s odds to win the World Cup are 27-to-1, the eighth highest among the remaining teams.

Norway’s Erling Haaland Stood in Brazil’s Way of Advancing

Norway is looking to end Brazil’s chances of advancing. Erling Haaland is a major reason why Norway has a chance to upset Brazil and end their World Cup dreams.

Yet, Brazil also prepared for the strength of the entire Norway squad, not just Haaland’s elite goal scoring capabilities.

“Haaland is a great ‌player and ⁠he has already shown that on several occasions, both when he was in Germany and now in England; we have a healthy relationship,” Brazil’s Matheus Cunha noted ahead of Brazil’s clash with Norway, per Reuters.

“But we have to focus on the whole team, as they have other dangerous players – ​many of whom also play in ​England – making Norway one of ⁠the toughest opponents we could face at this stage.”

Who Would Brazil Potentially Face if the Team Advances to the Semifinals?

At times, Brazil has looked vulnerable in the World Cup with a draw against Morocco as well as needing a late comeback against Japan to advance to the Round of 16.

Yet, Brazil still has enough talent to make a deep World Cup run. For the optimistic Brazil supporters, let’s take an expanded look at the team’s potential path to continue in the World Cup.

Who would Brazil play in the World Cup semifinals if the squad is able to advance against Norway and their quarterfinal opponent?

Perhaps the most entertaining scenario for fans would be a showdown against Lionel Messi and rival Argentina with a trip to the final on the line. Other potential semifinal opponents for Brazil (if the team advances) includes Colombia, Switzerland and Egypt.

The semifinal game would take place in Atlanta on July 15, at 3 p.m. Eastern. There is a lot of work to be done before Brazil can consider a semifinal run.

First, Brazil needs to secure wins against Norway before potentially taking on England or Mexico.