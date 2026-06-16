Brazil Fans Get Massive Neymar Jr Injury Update at World Cup

Brazil have received a significant boost at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Neymar Jr returned to field training for the first time since the tournament began.

The Santos forward has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury on May 17 and has not featured in Brazil’s preparations or opening Group C match against Morocco. His fitness has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, particularly after Brazil opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had largely kept Neymar out of the spotlight amid growing criticism following the Morocco result. Earlier reports suggested the federation had little hope of using the 34-year-old during the group stage and would only consider him in an “extreme emergency.” However, Brazil released new footage on Tuesday showing Neymar back on the training field as he begins the next stage of his recovery.

Neymar Jr Returns to Brazil Training at FIFA World Cup

Neymar completed his first on-field session since the World Cup began, marking an important step in his recovery.

According to the CBF, the Brazil No. 10 participated in physical conditioning exercises on the turf but did not work with the ball or train with teammates. Video released by the federation showed Neymar performing running and fitness drills while still wearing sneakers rather than football boots.

The session represented the beginning of what Brazil considers a transition phase back to full training.

Neymar remains focused on improving his physical condition after more than a month without on-field football activity. He has not participated in group contact sessions and has not yet resumed ball work.

The forward was included in Brazil’s World Cup squad despite sustaining a grade-two muscle injury while playing for Santos in May.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Neymar underwent additional medical examinations and was still not training with the team. Sources told ESPN that Brazil’s medical staff were targeting the knockout rounds for his return rather than the group stage.

The latest field session is the first visible sign of progress since those reports emerged.

Brazil Managing Neymar Jr Recovery Ahead of Knockout Stage Push

Despite Neymar’s return to training, Brazil are expected to continue taking a cautious approach with the veteran forward.

The CBF has not confirmed a timetable for his return, and Neymar is still expected to miss Brazil’s upcoming Group C match against Haiti. Brazilian media have indicated that the medical staff’s primary objective remains having him fully fit for the knockout rounds.

The situation has drawn increased attention following Brazil’s opening draw against Morocco, which intensified discussion over Neymar’s role within the squad.

His inclusion by head coach Carlo Ancelotti was debated before the tournament, with some supporters believing his experience could prove valuable while others questioned whether younger players should have been selected.

Even while sidelined, Neymar remained a visible presence around the team. He attended Brazil’s opener at MetLife Stadium and was seen greeting several high-profile guests before kickoff.

Brazil continues their World Cup campaign against Haiti before closing Group C play against Scotland.

For now, Neymar’s return to field training does not change his immediate availability. However, after weeks of uncertainty, Brazil have finally received a positive update regarding their most recognizable player.

The next phase of his recovery will involve increasing training intensity, returning to work with the ball and eventually rejoining full team sessions.

While a group-stage appearance still appears unlikely, Neymar’s first session back on the field gives Brazil renewed hope that their longtime star could yet play a role later in the tournament.