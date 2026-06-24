Brazil’s Next Game: Who & When Do They Play in World Cup Round of 32?

Brazil still has some work to do in order to advance to the Round of 32 heading into the team’s final Group Stage match against Scotland. Who would Brazil play in the next round of the World Cup?

Brazil’s opponent depends on where the team finishes in the Group C standings. Heading into the Group Stage finale, the projections have Brazil winning the group.

The Athletic’s computer model gives Brazil a 65% chance to win the group, while Morocco is a distant second at 28%. Brazil has a 19% chance to be the Group C runner-up.

Let’s take a look at Brazil’s potential upcoming World Cup schedule.

Brazil’s Schedule: Most Likely Round of 32 Matchup Is vs. Japan

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but the early projections have Brazil playing Japan in the next round. If Brazil wins Group C, the squad heads to Houston to face the Group F runner-up on June 29.

Japan has a 44% chance to be the Group F runner-up. The Netherlands are also a possibility with a 36% chance to be in second place.

Finally, Sweden has a 20% chance to be the Group F runner-up.

Who Does Brazil Play If the Team Does Not Win the Group?

If things do not go as planned, Brazil would head to Monterrey, Mexico as the Group C runner-up. In this scenario, Brazil would still play their next match in the Round of 32 on June 29, against the Group F winner.

The Netherlands are the most likely team to wear the Group F crown at 63%. Japan is also a possibility at 30%, while Sweden has an 8% chance to win the group.

What Happens If Brazil Finishes Third in Group C?

There is an unlikely scenario where Brazil could finish third in Group C. With the World Cup expanding from 32 to 48 teams, this no longer means that teams are automatically eliminated.

The top eight third-place teams will advance to the next round. Brazil has just an 11% chance of finishing third in the group.

In this scenario, Brazil would head to Mexico City to face Mexico in Estadio Azteca on June 30. It would be a less than ideal scenario to face the host country in one of the most iconic football stadiums.

Neymar Begins His World Cup Quest With Brazil

Despite all the uncertainty, Brazil insists there will be no scoreboard watching during the final Group Stage day. All eyes are on Neymar who is available to play for the first time during the 2026 World Cup, but there is no guarantee the star will see the field against Scotland.

“He is available, he trained very well this week, he is fit and able and ready to play,” Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters on June 23, per ESPN. “We are very happy that he is back, he is a high-quality player.

“He can play half the time or the whole 90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very, hard so he is ready. His attitude is very good,” Ancelotti added.

“He is in very good spirits, he’s a good player and teammate. He’s very serious and we want to put him back to play as soon as possible. He brings experience and knowledge, he is doing very well.”