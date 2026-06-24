Brazil Standings: World Cup Group C Final Table, Tiebreakers & Scenarios

The World Cup standings for Group C featured three teams who could win the group heading into the final Group Stage matches. Brazil, Morocco and Scotland all had a chance to win Group C.

Heading into the team’s match against Scotland, Brazil is in the driver’s seat to win the group, but fans will be doing a bit of scoreboard watching as well. Morocco and Brazil are tied for the lead in Group C with one game to go.

Brazil holds a two point advantage over Morocco in the goal differential category, but this could change is the team puts up a lot of goals against a struggling Haiti squad. A Brazil win over Scotland punches the team’s ticket to the Round of 32.

Yet, a Morocco win would mean Brazil needs to keep hold of the team’s advantage in the goal differential category in order to win the group.

Here’s a look at the current World Cup Group C standings.

World Cup Standings Group C: Brazil, Morocco & Scotland Fight for Top Spot

Here’s a look at the current standings for Group C as of halftime in the Brazil-Scotland and Morocco-Haiti matches. We will update this table after today’s Group C games have been completed.

Brazil looks poised to win the group with a victory over Scotland. Meanwhile, both Haiti and Morocco have led at different points in the game. As things stand now, Morocco would be the Group C runner-up.

GD stands for goal differential.

TEAM WINS DRAWS LOSSES GD POINTS 1. Brazil 2 1 0 5 7 2. Morocco 1 2 0 1 5 3. Scotland 1 0 2 0 3 4. Haiti 0 1 2 -4 0

Brazil Can Win Group C With Victory Over Scotland But Needs Help From Morocco

If Brazil and Morocco both win, the two teams would be tied at the top of Group C. Brazil needs a win over Scotland, while maintaining the goal differential lead to win the group .

A Brazil loss to Scotland could send the team as low as third depending on the Morocco-Haiti result. If Brazil drops to third, the team would need to be one of the top eight third-places teams in order to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, a Brazil draw against Scotland would mean the team will finish no lower than second.

Brazil Schedule: Who Would Team Play in Next Round?

Brazil still has some work to do, but things are looking positive for those wearing the Canary yellow jerseys. Heading into the final group matches, Brazil has a 65% chance to win Group C, per The Athletic’s computer projections.

Morocco has a 27% chance to win Group C, while Scotland has just an 8% chance to win the group. If Brazil does win the group, the team would face the Group F runner-up in Houston on June 29.

As things stand now, Japan would be Brazil’s most likely opponent with a 44% chance to be Group F runner-up, per The Athletic. Netherlands has a 36% chance to be the runner-up as well and are another potential Brazil opponent for the Round of 32.

Sweden has a 20% chance to be the Group F runner-up.

What Happens If Brazil Does Not Win Group C?

It is not all bad news if Brazil finishes second. Brazil has a 19% chance to be the Group C runner-up heading into the team’s final match against Scotland.

If Brazil finishes second, the team would face the Group F winner in Monterrey, Mexico. Brazil’s most likely opponent would be the Netherlands, who has a 62% chance to win Group F.

Japan has a 30% chance to win the group, while Sweden has just an 8% chance to be top of the table.