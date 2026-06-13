Brazil Standings: World Cup Group C Updated Table Morocco, Scotland & Haiti

The World Cup Group C standings are off to the races as Brazil-Morocco was the marquee matchup of the FIFA tournament so far. Let’s take a look at the updated World Cup standings following Brazil’s draw against Morocco.

Brazil recovered after getting off to a slow start and dropping an early goal to Morocco. It was not the most impressive performance from Brazil, but Morocco is also a quality side.

Both Brazil and Morocco leave the first match with a point in Group C. Vini Jr. was able to even the score with an impressive goal, one of the few bright spots for Brazil’s offensive attack.

Morocco is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2022 World Cup and is a sleeper in the tournament. Elsewhere, Scotland’s World Cup drought is over as the squad takes on Haiti.

Here’s a look at the updated World Cup standings after the Brazil-Morocco match.

World Cup Group C Standings: Brazil in Battle in FIFA Table

Here’s a look at the current Group C standings following Brazil’s tie with Morocco. GD stands for goal differential.

As a reminder, the top two teams in each group are guaranteed to advance to the Round of 32. The top eight third-place teams across all groups will also advance.

TEAM WIN DRAW LOSS GD POINTS Brazil 0 1 0 0 1 Morocco 0 1 0 0 1 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0

When Will Neymar Play Again for Brazil in the World Cup

Neymar did not play in Brazil’s opening match, and the star’s status for the team’s next match against Haiti is also in doubt. The striker is dealing with a calf injury and Brazil left the door open for Neymar to return to the field next week.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible,” Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said of Neymar’s status, per ESPN. “Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

“When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team.”

Brazil Schedule: Next Game Is vs. Haiti on Friday, June 19

Brazil’s next two games are against Haiti and Scotland. The squad squares off against Haiti on Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Additionally, Brazil takes on Scotland on June 24 at 6 p.m. Following the draw, Brazil is in danger of entering the second game not in first place if Haiti or Scotland is able to notch a victory and secure three points.