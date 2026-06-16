Brooklyn Beckham Hints at Family Rift in Controversial FIFA World Cup Ad

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Beckham family drama has totally disrupted the World Cup festivities. Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of legendary football player David Beckham, has sparked new rumours about a family feud after he appeared in a new DoorDash commercial associated with the FIFA World Cup 2026.

What was supposed to be a promotional campaign has rapidly turned into the hottest topic of the family crisis in the soccer world this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌summer.

Brooklyn Beckham’s World Cup Ad Fuels Family Feud Rumors

Brooklyn Beckham’s latest DoorDash commercial is deceptively simple, but packed with layered meaning. In the ad, Brooklyn sits casually on his couch, looking into the camera and saying, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”

He then tosses a pair of World Cup tickets onto the coffee table, smirks, and delivers the punchline: “It’s a long story.” The screen then flashes the words: “It’s complicated. More soon.”

The Backstory: A Family Divided

The seeds of this feud were planted at Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, when tensions with the Beckham family first surfaced publicly.

Nicola famously did not wear a Victoria Beckham design on her wedding day, and Victoria later reportedly did not invite Nicola to her fashion show.

The situation escalated dramatically in January 2026, when Brooklyn went public with a lengthy statement, declaring: “I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private.”

He accused his family of prioritizing “Brand Beckham” — publicity and endorsement deals over real relationships, and flatly stated: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

David and Victoria have largely kept quiet. Victoria, in a Wall Street Journal profile, said without naming Brooklyn: “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s Latest Move Keeps the Beckham Drama Alive

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, adds a painful layer to this family story.

David Beckham played in three World Cups during his legendary career, and soccer has always been the cornerstone of the Beckham family identity.

TV host Lorraine Kelly publicly questioned the move, saying: “Does he really need the money?”

With the ad ending on the words “More soon,” Brooklyn appears to be signaling that this story is far from over.