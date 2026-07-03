Former USMNT Coach Sparks Backlash Over Folarin Balogun Red Card

The United States Men’s National Team is preparing for a crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium, but it will do so without one of its top attacking players. Folarin Balogun will serve a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during the United States’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA confirmed on Friday that Balogun’s suspension would be limited to one match, meaning he will miss Monday’s knockout tie but would be eligible to return if the United States advances. The decision has continued to generate debate, with former USMNT head coach Bruce Arena offering a view that sharply contrasted with the reaction from many American fans and media members.

Bruce Arena Defends Referee’s Red Card Decision on Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s dismissal came midway through the second half after a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović while both players contested the ball. The striker’s right boot landed on Muharemović’s ankle, prompting referee Raphael Claus to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor before issuing a straight red card.

The decision immediately divided opinion, with many supporters believing the contact was accidental and deserving of only a yellow card.

Arena, however, defended the referee’s interpretation during an appearance on the “Coaches Corner” podcast. The former USMNT manager, who led the national team at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups and now serves as head coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes, argued that player safety outweighed intent.

“I’m hearing intent, intent doesn’t matter,” Arena said.

“It’s a dangerous play. That foul, he could’ve broke the player’s ankle… and obviously, there’s no intent by Balogun. It’s unfortunate, but you have to take into account the safety of the player and that’s a dangerous play.”

Arena acknowledged that a yellow card would also have been understandable but explained why the video review changed the referee’s perspective.

“If the referee issued a yellow card, I could see that. But with VAR calling the referee over, and he sees that foul in slow motion, I think it’s conceivable that he’s going to issue a red card.”

His comments quickly drew criticism on social media.

“There is a reason I haven’t heard Bruce Arenas name in almost a decade,” one user wrote on X.

Another added, “And this is why the old guard of US Soccer needs to be gone. Deserved, or not. You address that internally. Support the team and players publicly.”

A third user wrote, “Arena is an idiot. To say this is a ‘dangerous play’ is ludicrous. Both players going for the ball, the defender pushes through Balogun from behind who didn’t see him coming, while already in motion. This is a natural motion with purely accidental contact.”

Folarin Balogun Accepts FIFA Suspension Before Belgium Match

While debate over the red card has continued, FIFA confirmed that Balogun will miss only one match, the minimum suspension for a straight red card. There is no appeal process available to overturn the decision, meaning the United States must face Belgium without its leading scorer.

Folarin Balogun addressed the incident publicly after FIFA announced its ruling.

“It’s important for me to say, first and foremost, it was totally unintentional,” he said.

“The choice of the referee was his choice. I don’t think it was the correct choice. I think a yellow card would’ve been fair, due to it not being intentional.”

Despite disagreeing with the decision, the Monaco striker accepted the outcome.

“It’s something that happened; we have to move forward, and I have to accept it.”

Balogun has scored three goals during the tournament and played a key role in helping the United States earn its first World Cup knockout-stage victory since 2002. His absence leaves a significant gap in Mauricio Pochettino’s attack ahead of Monday’s meeting with Belgium in Seattle.

The good news for the United States is that, should it advance to the quarterfinals, Balogun will be eligible to return after serving his one-match suspension.