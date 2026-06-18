Canada National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

Canada continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time in national team history. Co-hosting the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico, Canada opened Group B with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, earning the country’s first-ever World Cup point.

Jesse Marsch’s squad features a mix of established European-based stars and emerging talent. Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies headlines the roster alongside Juventus striker Jonathan David, Feyenoord forward Cyle Larin and FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. Canada will complete its group-stage schedule against Qatar and Switzerland at BC Place in Vancouver.

Ahead of the crucial second match against Qatar, Marsch also delivered positive news regarding Davies’ fitness. “He’s been in training this week, and he’ll be available tomorrow, and we’ll see how the match goes and then make a decision on how we would choose to use him,” Marsch said. “We’ve worked really well through this, and Alphonso is looking really good.”

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David Lead Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Canada’s roster is built around several players competing at top European clubs.

Davies remains the team’s captain and most recognizable star. The Bayern Munich defender has scored 15 goals in 58 appearances for Canada and famously scored the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal against Croatia in 2022.

Jonathan David enters the tournament after joining Juventus and is expected to lead Canada’s attack. He is joined by veteran striker Cyle Larin of Feyenoord, whose 78th-minute equalizer against Bosnia secured Canada’s first World Cup point.

The midfield group includes FC Porto’s Stephen Eustáquio, Olympique de Marseille’s Ismaël Koné, Toronto FC veteran Jonathan Osorio and Anderlecht midfielder Nathan Saliba.

Defensively, Davies is supported by Celtic defender Alistair Johnston, OGC Nice center back Moïse Bombito, Rangers defender Derek Cornelius and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea.

Canada’s 26-man squad represents clubs from Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Scotland, England, Croatia, the United States and Canada.

Canada National Team 2026 World Cup Roster and Club Teams

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crépeau: Orlando City SC (USA)

Dayne St. Clair: Inter Miami CF (USA)

Owen Goodman: Barnsley F.C. (England)

Defenders

Alphonso Davies: FC Bayern Munich (Germany)

Alistair Johnston: Celtic F.C. (Scotland)

Moïse Bombito: OGC Nice (France)

Derek Cornelius: Rangers F.C. (Scotland)

Richie Laryea: Toronto FC (Canada)

Niko Sigur: HNK Hajduk Split (Croatia)

Alfie Jones: Middlesbrough F.C. (England)

Joel Waterman: Chicago Fire FC (USA)

Luc de Fougerolles: F.C.V. Dender E.H. (Belgium)

Midfielders

Stephen Eustáquio: FC Porto (Portugal)

Ismaël Koné: Olympique de Marseille (France)

Jonathan Osorio: Toronto FC (Canada)

Mathieu Choinière: Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland)

Nathan Saliba: R.S.C. Anderlecht (Belgium)

Tajon Buchanan: Villarreal CF (Spain)

Jacob Shaffelburg: Los Angeles FC (USA)

Liam Millar: Hull City A.F.C. (England)

Jayden Nelson: Austin FC (USA)

Ali Ahmed: Norwich City F.C. (England)

Forwards

Jonathan David: Juventus FC (Italy)

Cyle Larin: Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Tani Oluwaseyi: Villarreal CF (Spain)

Promise David: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Canada enters the remainder of Group B looking to build on a historic result. The draw against Bosnia ended a six-match losing streak at the World Cup and earned the nation its first point in tournament history.

The team will next face Qatar in Vancouver before concluding the group stage against Switzerland. With Davies available again and key players spread across some of Europe’s top clubs, Canada remains firmly in contention as Group B heads into its decisive matches.